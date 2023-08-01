Jeremy Renner Spotted Walking Without Cane for First Time Since Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner nearly lost his life earlier this year. The Hawkeye star was hospitalized after he was hit and subsequently run over by a 14,330-pound snowplow at his home, resulting in Renner suffering blunt chest trauma and breaking 30 bones. Renner was flown by helicopter to a trauma center where he underwent surgery and stayed in the intensive care unit as he was in critical condition. He was able to return home just over two weeks later where he continued his recovery. Ten weeks after the initial accident, Renner was seen walking with a cane, which he sported publicly at the red carpet premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations.

Jeremy Renner's Recovery Reaches New Milestone

This past weekend, Renner ditched the cane for the first known time since the accident. The Hurt Locker actor was in attendance for Kate Beckinsale's 50th birthday party where he was photographed walking without his cane alongside friend Casey Affleck.

This is a leap forward from this past May, where Renner was spotted still using his cane in public.

Hailee Steinfeld Shows Support For Renner

Renner's extended Marvel family have given well wishes towards their long-time co-star since the accident and have continued to share love in recent months. This past June, Hawkeye co-star Hailee Steinfeld praised Renner's recovery, calling him a "real-life superhero."

"I mean, if there is a real-life superhero in anyone, it is that man," Steinfeld said. "I am just so beyond grateful to see how well he's doing. So I guess I could say I'm not surprised. He is just so unbelievably strong. The amount of strength and bravery and courage that he has had through his whole recovery and healing process has just been astounding. I was able to see him a few weeks ago, and again, he's a freaking superhero."

Steinfeld added that she has chatted with Renner personally since the accident.

"I have [spoken to him]. I'm going to get emotional talking about it. I'm so grateful that he's okay. He's truly made a miraculous recovery," Steinfeld added. "I go back to thinking about how excited I was just to meet him and then I realized very quickly, I can't believe I'm going to admit this but I will for Jeremy: as Kate Bishop is to Clint [Barton], I am that way with Jeremy. I just couldn't be more grateful that he's okay. He's more than okay. He's such a fighter."