Jeremy Renner Shares Perfect Holiday Card to Celebrate Hawkeye

With Thanksgiving officially upon us, the holiday season is now underway. Celebrities are finding some pretty clever ways to ring in the season — and it looks like Marvel star Jeremy Renner might be chief among them so far. On Thursday, Renner took to Instagram to share a poster from last year's Hawkeye Disney+ series. The poster shows Renner's take on Clint Barton / Hawkeye working on arrows in a festive workshop, alongside Lucky the Pizza Dog. This comes one year after the six-episode miniseries' premiere on Disney+.

"It's been a wonderful, wonderful, you know, blessing, first and foremost," Renner explained in an interview with GQ late last year. "Five amazing friends that we've all shared something very similar and been through a lot of things together personally and cinematically. We shared so much together. That shared experience is where it's all at for me. It's a beautiful thing. And within the world, you know, when it gets to the character and stuff, there's like limitations of like how to really kind of, forward the character, understand the character more. Because, everyone's got a cog in the wheel to support the whole picture. There's been telling, you know, like in Age of Ultron, when Hawkeye had a family. that no one knew about. And this farm in the middle of nowhere, and that was very telling."

Will Jeremy Renner return as Hawkeye?

Renner has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe essentially since its inception, portraying Clint Barton beginning with 2011's Thor. While he is not currently confirmed to be reprising his role in an upcoming MCU project, the actor has explained in more recent interviews that he still feels a close connection to his co-stars in the franchise.

"Just because you die on camera doesn't mean you die in real life, so we have a group chat and it's all of us, some that are still alive and dead on screen," Renner shared during a press conference for Hawkeye last year. "Yeah, we're all very, very good friends, and we don't really speak too much about our job, and that's what's also great about being, you know, Avenger friends, you know. We speak about our kids. You know what I mean? We speak about our kids and, you know, divorces and marriages and house building. We speak about just our life stuff, you know?" He added, "Our friendship is very, very special and very unique, and I love them. I love them."

Hawkeye is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.