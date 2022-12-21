Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Reveals His New Disney+ Series Premieres Soon

Jeremy Renner has worn a lot of proverbial hats over the years, whether as an actor, musician, app developer, or otherwise. In the near future, he will be able to add another title to that list — reality television star. On Tuesday, the Hawkeye star tweeted out confirmation that his reality show, Rennervations, will be arriving on Disney+ early next year. An exact release date has not been set.

"I'm so excited for the holidays," Renner's tweet reads. "And a NEW show on @DisneyPlus early next year. #rennervations"

I’m so excited for the holidays . And a NEW show on @DisneyPlus early next year. #rennervations pic.twitter.com/vgIv3jfmO2 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 20, 2022

What is Rennervations about?

Announced back in February, Rennervations is an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy's lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs. Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado. He is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same.

Boardwalk Pictures is producing Rennervations. Renner is an executive producer, alongside Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Patrick Costello.

Will Jeremy Renner return as Hawkeye?

Renner has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe essentially since its inception, portraying Clint Barton beginning with 2011's Thor. While he is not currently confirmed to be reprising his role in an upcoming MCU project, the actor has explained in more recent interviews that he still feels a close connection to his co-stars in the franchise.

"Just because you die on camera doesn't mean you die in real life, so we have a group chat and it's all of us, some that are still alive and dead on screen," Renner shared during a press conference for Hawkeye last year. "Yeah, we're all very, very good friends, and we don't really speak too much about our job, and that's what's also great about being, you know, Avenger friends, you know. We speak about our kids. You know what I mean? We speak about our kids and, you know, divorces and marriages and house building. We speak about just our life stuff, you know?" He added, "Our friendship is very, very special and very unique, and I love them. I love them."

Hawkeye is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

