Loki's McDonald's Tie-In Revealed

McDonald's is introducing an As Featured In meal, which will allow fans to engage with AR experiences and bespoke merchandise tied to the fast-food chain's history in pop culture. The first major activation is tied to 'Loki' season 2 on Disney+.

The teased tie-in between season two of Disney+'s Loki and fast-food giant McDonald's is bigger than you probably expected. Announced today, McDonald's is rolling out a new program celebrating its legacy on film and television, which ties into Loki with an AR experience as well as a "trip back to 1982" at a Brooklyn McDonald's where era-appropriate merchandise will be available to fans. Today's announcement from McDonald's called the As Featured In Meal "a collection of fan-favorite menu items that have made iconic appearances throughout film, television and music. Starting Aug. 14, the meal will be available in more than 100 countries across the globe and will co-star exclusive experiences for our fans, custom merch and never-before-seen content."

The meal will include a choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, Quarter Pounder with Cheese or Big Mac Sandwich along with Medium World Famous Fries, a Medium soft drink and the newly-branded Sweet 'N Sour Sauce – inspired by McDonald's next 'as featured in' moment with Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2, streaming October 6 on Disney+.



"It's not only our real-life fans who have a go-to order... for decades our favorite movie and TV characters have, too," said Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald's. "The As Featured In Meal is our biggest Famous Order yet, celebrating the most memorable McDonald's references across the world of entertainment."

When fans scan the newly branded Sweet N' Sour Sauce lid on Snapchat, they will unlock exclusive content developed by Marvel Studios, with new content available weekly throughout the promotion, McDonalds announced. The experience also includes transporting a Brooklyn McDonald's (6620 Bay Parkway, Brooklyn, NY) back to 1982, with McDonald's memorabilia from the era – bringing fans back in time to a setting seen on the show. The Brooklyn experience will be starting on starting August 30, and lasts for three days only.

Here's a breakdown of other iconic moments in pop culture that inspired the As Featured In meal:

George Costanza's date saying, "I haven't had a Big Mac in a long time," on Seinfeld;

The "exceedingly fond of McNuggets of chicken" line from I'm Not Rappaport;

Reality Bites's pretentious "I take pleasure in the details" in life (yes, that's Troy's take on a Quarter Pounder with Cheese).

One had to assume they are fuming they couldn't come to a deal to use the whole "Royale with cheese" thing.

McDonald's is also partnering with PALACE – a London-based skate and streetwear brand that has featured McDonald's in its celebrated skate videos – to create the PALACE McDONALD'S merch line. Starting on August 14, fans who buy the As Featured In Meal can scan the code on the packaging to purchase pieces from the collab., and on August 18, PALACE will be taking over the very-first McDonald's restaurant in the U.S., located in Downey, CA (10207 Lakewood Blvd, CA), with a pop-up fashion experience where fans can buy the merch.