Michael Cera Reveals He Landed Twin Peaks: The Return Role After Meeting David Lynch for Transcendental Meditation

Michael Cera has been a staple in pop culture ever since his big screen debut in Superbad as well as his work on Arrested Development and even Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Cera has been out of the limelight for the past few years until he landed a role in the biggest movie of the year, Barbie, and the actor quickly became the film's fan-favorite. The Barbie star has appeared in multiple movies and television shows over the years, and the actor is finally opening up about landing a role in 2017's Twin Peaks revival. While appearing in a new video for GQ, Cera revealed that he landed the role after doing Transcendental Meditation with director David Lynch.

"Well, the full story actually is that I met David Lynch, I don't know, a year or two earlier because I had done a transcendental meditation course where you go to the center, they teach you how to do it, they give you your mantra. You go for like an hour over four days. They just kind of make sure you've got a handle on it. And then the fourth day when I was leaving, I was with a few friends of mine. This woman just appeared, and she was a young woman. She said, 'My name is Pookie. I work with David Lynch. Would you guys like to meditate with David sometime?'" Cera revealed. "I can't even say how profoundly important he is to me. I got there first. I was the first one there. I went up and met David alone for like five minutes and he was just so sweet…. He was so welcoming, so warm, so happy that we were there. It was the four of us and we sat in his art studio at the back of his house and meditated with him and talked for a while. And he gave great advice, very practical advice."

Cera continued, "And that felt like it was gonna be it, you know? And I was grateful to ever have met him. And then a few years later, I got this invitation to come work with him on this show, for, you know, one day. I think I was on that set for, like, two hours, tops. And that was just like the greatest experience."

Will there be a new season of Twin Peaks?

In 2020, Kyle MacLachlan revealed that while he doesn't know if another season of Twin Peaks is in the cards, "anything is possible" for the franchise. In the interview, the actor admits he would be the last to know about an upcoming fourth season and states that no one has discussed anything with him.

"To be honest, I would be the last person to know," MacLachlan previously shared. "He kept it from me on [Twin Peaks:] The Return for a long time and didn't want anyone outside of himself and [co-creator] Mark Frost to know what was going on. At this point, he hasn't discussed anything with me."

Will Kyle MacLachlan Return for More Twin Peaks?

In a previous interview, MacLachlan answered if he would ever return to the franchise. While speaking with ComicBook.com, the Twin Peaks star revealed that he would return but under certain conditions.

"I think, first and foremost, this is the Twin Peaks that David Lynch wanted to make and that makes me incredibly happy for him," MacLachlan told us. "That's just a resolution that I think was a great, unexpected gift, because I don't think any of us ever anticipated Twin Peaks would be back. I've said in the past, I think the fans and the drumbeat of the fans and the recognition of what Sheryl Lee as Laura Palmer says, 'See you in 25 years,' it was like, 'Okay, we'll put up or shut up,' and I think David and Mark found a way to come up with this story that made them both happy, and we gotta thank David Nevins at Showtime for putting it out there and for saying, 'Yes, we're gonna make this.' I would play Cooper every day if David would allow it. He's such a great character. I am a fan of the show and I am a big fan of the character."

