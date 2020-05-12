Twin Peaks: Kyle MacLachlan Weighs in on Whether He'd Play Agent Cooper Again

After playing Special agent Dale Cooper in two seasons of Twin Peaks, as well as in the prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, Kyle MacLachlan returned to play the character in a third season of the series on Showtime more than 25 years after its debut, with the actor confirming that his passion for the figure means he would play the character every day if he could. Whether series creators David Lynch or Mark Frost aim to make any more seasons of the series is another question entirely, but if MacLachlan had his way, there'd be a lot more Dale Cooper coming in the future.

"I think, first and foremost, this is the Twin Peaks that David Lynch wanted to make and that makes me incredibly happy for him," MacLachlan shared with ComicBook.com when discussing the series' seeming conclusion. "That's just a resolution that I think was a great, unexpected gift, because I don't think any of us ever anticipated Twin Peaks would be back. I've said in the past, I think the fans and the drumbeat of the fans and the recognition of what Sheryl Lee as Laura Palmer says, 'See you in 25 years,' it was like, 'Okay, we'll put up or shut up,' and I think David and Mark found a way to come up with this story that made them both happy, and we gotta thank David Nevins at Showtime for putting it out there and for saying, 'Yes, we're gonna make this.' I would play Cooper every day if David would allow it. He's such a great character. I am a fan of the show and I am a big fan of the character."

The actor noted that there wasn't a distinction between the Kyle MacLachlan that enjoys performing in Twin Peaks and the Kyle MacLachlan that enjoys watching Twin Peaks, as they are "all rolled up into one."

The actor can currently be seen in Capone, from director Josh Trank.

In the film, "Once a ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Alfonse Capone was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore. At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Alfonse’s mind and his past becomes present. Harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life. As he spends his final year surrounded by family with the FBI lying in wait, this ailing patriarch struggles to place the memory of the location of millions of dollars he hid away on his property."

The film also stars Tom Hardy, Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kathrine Narducci, and Noel Fisher and is available now on VOD through Vertical Entertainment.

