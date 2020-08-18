Twin Peaks Star Hasn't Heard Anything About Season 4 but Admits "Anything Is Possible"

(Photo: Showtime)

Back in 2017, filmmaker David Lynch pulled off the seemingly impossible task of delivering a third season of Twin Peaks more than two decades after the series concluded that was loved not only by critics, but also by longtime fans of the series, though star Kyle MacLachlan hasn't heard any details about a fourth season ever happening. With the series being cancelled after Season Two and earning the film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, Lynch had tied up some loose ends in the early '90s, with the 18-episode Season Three bringing back a majority of the original cast to give the narrative the sendoff audiences knew it deserved.

“To be honest, I would be the last person to know,” MacLachlan shared with IndieWire when asked about more Twin Peaks. “He kept it from me on [Twin Peaks:] The Return for a long time and didn’t want anyone outside of himself and [co-creator] Mark Frost to know what was going on. At this point, he hasn’t discussed anything with me.”

He did note, however, that "anything is possible."

MacLachlan played Special Agent Dale Cooper in the first two seasons of the series, though he was only briefly in Fire Walk with Me. Prior to starring in Twin Peaks, MacLachlan collaborated with Lynch on his films Dune and Blue Velvet, with the actor noting how he feels he was destined to collaborate with Lynch, with MacLachlan seemingly implying that if Lynch requires his services for an endless amount of Twin Peaks stories, the actor would be on board.

"Anytime I get to work with David, it’s a dream project,” MacLachlan detailed. “I know that’s not a very interesting answer, but it’s true. When that realization happened is when I returned to do Twin Peaks: The Return, it became clear very quickly that he and I belong together. We hadn’t [worked together] for a number of years. While I loved working with him and we made some great stuff before, think this time around I really just cherished every single day that we worked together on that show.”

These remarks echo MacLachlan's comments from earlier this year about his passion for playing Dale Cooper and how fulfilling it was to get to play him in another season.

"I think, first and foremost, this is the Twin Peaks that David Lynch wanted to make and that makes me incredibly happy for him," MacLachlan shared with ComicBook.com when discussing the series' seeming conclusion. "That's just a resolution that I think was a great, unexpected gift, because I don't think any of us ever anticipated Twin Peaks would be back. I've said in the past, I think the fans and the drumbeat of the fans and the recognition of what Sheryl Lee as Laura Palmer says, 'See you in 25 years,' it was like, 'Okay, we'll put up or shut up,' and I think David and Mark found a way to come up with this story that made them both happy, and we gotta thank David Nevins at Showtime for putting it out there and for saying, 'Yes, we're gonna make this.' I would play Cooper every day if David would allow it. He's such a great character. I am a fan of the show and I am a big fan of the character."

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Twin Peaks.

Would you like to get another season of the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.