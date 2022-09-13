Michael Keaton Gets Censored for F-Bomb After Winning at Emmy Awards for Dopesick

Beloved Batman, Beetlejuice, and Spider-Man: Homecoming star Michael Keaton is now officially an Emmy winner. The actor was nominated for his first Emmy award this year for his role as Dr. Samuel Finnix in Hulu's Dopesick, a limited series about the opioid crisis in the United States. On Monday night, the Emmy Awards show kicked off with Keaton's category, Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. While Keaton took home the first trophy of the night, he also dropped the broadcast's first F-bomb.

Accepting his award, Keaton had a lot of people to thank, including his supporters. At one point, the actor said, "I f---king love you, man." Of course, that language doesn't exactly fly on broadcast television, and Keaton was bleeped out on television. You can check out an uncensored version of Keaton's speech in the video below.

.@MichaelKeaton remporte le #Emmys du meilleur acteur dans une mini-série ou un téléfilm pic.twitter.com/VBglxb6XVH — serieclub (@serieclub) September 13, 2022

In order to win the Emmy for Dopesick, Keaton had to beat some stiff competition. Other nominees includes Colin Firth, The Staircase; Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven; Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage; Himesh Patel, Station Eleven; and Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy.

Keaton took his career to another level in 1989 when he took on the role of Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton's Batman. He hasn't played the Dark Knight since 1992, but he is set to don the cowl again in The Flash, which is currently due in theaters next year.

"It seemed like fun," Keaton told Variety when asked about reprising the Batman role after all these years. "I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it – obviously, some of that – but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially. This whole thing is gigantic. They have their entirely own world. So, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking 'Holy moly!'"

