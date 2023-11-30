Michelle Williams Cast in New Miniseries From Star Wars: The Acolyte Creator

Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams is about to star in and executive produce a new limited series. On Thursday, reports revealed that Williams is attached to Dying for Sex, a new live-action miniseries that is in the works for FX. The show is being spearheaded by Liz Meriwether (The Dropout) and Kim Rosenstock (Only Murders in the Building), as well as director Leslye Headland (Star Wars: The Acolyte) . The show has reportedly been in the works since early 2023, although it was paused amid the recent Hollywood strikes. It is based on the Wondery podcast series of the same name.

Williams and Headland will executive produce the show alongside Meriwether and Rosenstock, both of whom will serve as showrunners. Other executive producers include Meriwether's longtime collaborator Katherine Pope, Nikki Boyer, host and co-creator of the Dying For Sex podcast, and Wondery Inc.

What Is Dying For Sex About?

Dying For Sex is the story of a woman (Williams) diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer who leaves her husband of 15 years and begins to explore her sexuality. She gets the courage and support to go on this adventure from her best friend, who stays by her side all the way to the very end.

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

In Star Wars: The Acolyte, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. The series is set at the end of the High Republic era of Star Wars canon. The show's ensemble cast includes Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Margarita Levieva.

"Just because my show is technically, yes, 'female-centric', meaning it centers around a female protagonist, I don't think that necessarily excludes men from that space," Headland explained during a previous interview with Fantastic Frankey. "I relate to male characters all the time. I root for Mando. I root for Luke... An inclusive space means an inclusive space. But at the same time, I think that just because something has a female protagonist doesn't necessarily mean it's only for women."

"I kind of see, if Star Wars is a religion... I like to think of my show as a tent revival," Headland continued. "You can come over if you want to. We're going to be talking about some cool stuff. There's going to be some things we haven't discussed in the canon yet. There are going to be some characters you don't know about. I would love you to join us. I would love you to be interested in it. If it's not your thing -- the cool thing about Star Wars right now is there's so much you can align yourself with and get invested in, but if you don't like it, that's fine."

