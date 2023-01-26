Dawson's Creek Stars Celebrate Michelle Williams' Oscar Nomination in the Best Way

The Academy Award nominations were announced earlier this week, and many fan-favorite films were recognized. Steven Speilberg's The Fabelmans scored seven nominations, including a Best Actress nod for Michelle Williams. This marks Williams' fifth nomination with her first happening back in 2006 for Brokeback Mountain. Since then, she was nominated for Blue Valentine, My Week with Marilyn, and Manchester by the Sea. Of course, before Williams was making Oscar-worthy films, she was best known for playing Jen Lindley on Dawson's Creek. In honor of Williams' latest Oscar nomination, some of her Dawson's Creek co-stars took to social media to share fun throwback photos of the actor. First, Williams' real-life best friend, Busy Philipps, wrote a heartfelt post, which you can read below...

"BRB- I'm just gonna go back in time and tell this kid that she's going to have 5 OSCAR NOMINATIONS in the next 20 years. 😭 And a BEAUTIFUL family. And be surrounded by love. (And GORGEOUS CLOTHES) But tbh- that's probably along the lines of what I was saying to her then. I love you MW. Proud of you forever for building the life and career you dreamed of, even though the absolute overwhelming grief of being human had you wondering if you could at times. But then you would dig deep and try again. It's one of my favorite things about you. You have never NEVER stopped trying. A new way, a new recipe, a new parenting style, a new author, a new approach to work, a new love, a new role...but always the same loving brilliant gentle sensitive funny wild thoughtful beautiful beautiful BEAUTIFUL you. ❤️🌟," Philipps wrote. You can view the post here.

Joshua Jackson shared the same photo in his Instagram stories and wrote, "5 ACADEMY AWARD NOMINATIONS!!! Holy Moses. I don't know but I imagine this was taken in some dingy watering hole when we were all kids. What an amazing journey you've been on. Congratulations!"

Who Was Nominated For Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards?

Williams' performance in The Fabelmans will be going up against Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas, (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once). Who are you rooting for this year? Tell us in the comments!

The 95th Academy Awards air on March 12th.