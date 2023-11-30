Netflix Releases Hilda Season 3 Trailer

Hilda Season 3 finally has a trailer courtesy of Sony Pictures and Netflix. Bella Ramsey's delightful character is back to tie the story up in a bow. Trolberg is a new locale for Hilda, but she's got some new friends to help her in her quest. Luke Pearson's story has captured the hearts of viewers across the world. Nows, Hilda is back for another fantasy-influenced 8-episodes. Over the course of this run on Netflix, the show has managed to snag a Children's BAFTA, three Daytime Emmys, a Kidscreen Award, six Annie Awards and TAAFI. So, there is a loving quality to Hilda's story. Check out the trailer for the final season right here down below!

Sony Pictures included a synopsis for Season 3 of Hilda: ""Hilda" follows a fearless blue-haired adventurer, inventively brought to life by Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), as she travels from her home in a vast magical wilderness full of elves and giants, to the bustling city of Trolberg, where she meets new friends and mysterious creatures who are stranger ­– and more dangerous – than she ever expected. "Hilda" confidently reinvents the fantasy genre through female-forward storytelling, grounded in the timeless bedrock of Scandinavian folklore."

"In the third and final season, which features Ramsey alongside Miriam Margolyes, John Simm and Shirley Henderson, our intrepid heroine is lured into a mystical realm that will lead her to a deeper understanding of her family's hidden history and long-buried truths about herself. The 8-episode arc culminates with an unmissable 70-minute series finale destined to challenge even the most adventurous audiences."

Netflix Ecited About Hilda

(Photo: Netflix)

From the beginning, Netflix has been a strong supporter of Hilda. When Sony Pictures and Mercury Filmworks came together to get the show on the air, they couldn't have expected this kind of response. When things get rolling on December 7th, expect some emotional responses from viewers who have been watching from the word go. It's been three amazing seasons, and the show is getting to go out on its own terms.

"The production of Hilda, much like the show's central storyline, has been a long, winding journey — and a deeply rewarding one at that," Kurt Mueller, EVP, Creative Content, Sony Pictures Television — Kids said.

Chantal Ling Vice President, Original Series & Co-Productions, Mercury Filmworks continued, "While it is always tough to see the end of a series that has been so professionally gratifying, we are thrilled to showcase the latest epic adventures of our heroine Hilda in this final season at the Ottawa International Animation Festival and for audiences around the world to be entertained when the series premieres on Netflix later this year."

Hilda Is Really Unique On Netflix

Back in 2021, Pearson spoke to Publisher's Weekly about the unique opportunity with Hilda to craft the entire project to a "T." It's rare in this entertainment environment to see someone get to fulfill their vision with minimal outside input. While the animators clearly did their part to bring Hilda to life, it sounds like Pearson really enjoyed being able to get into the real nuts and bolts of the story.

"With comics I appreciate the flexibility and overall control you have of the thing, Pearson told the publication. "It's just you and you can muddle through in whatever way you want and the only other person you really need to think about is your publisher. It's obviously a much more singular expression. In animation, at least this type of animation, you're only performing a particular role and you're really just influencing the final thing. I've really enjoyed the reassurance of being part of a bigger team of people who are all great at their specific roles. It's nice to be able to nudge things in a direction you like and then watch other people take it from there."

