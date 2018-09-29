Michelle Williams Says ‘Venom’ Was Most Respectful Set She’s Ever Worked On

Venom is releasing during a cultural moment as the #MeToo movement sweeps through Hollywood. Star Michelle Williams says that the workplace around the film may be exemplary for the post-MeToo era.

While speaking to ComicBook.com, Williams spoke about what it was like on the Venom set.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This set was very, very respectful,” Williams said. “It’s the first movie I’ve mad ‘post-Me Too,’ and it was the most respectful work environment that I’ve been in yet. No innuendo. It was great.”

Williams plays Anne Weying in the film. The Marvel Comics Universe, Weying is Eddie Brock’s wife who eventually becomes She-Venom. Williams says she’s down for that transformation.

“I actually only had one girl come up to me and say ‘She-Venom…Man, that is so cool,’” she said. “Maybe once the movie [Venom] opens, then maybe more comic book fans will let me know more about this world.

“I like anything that I haven’t done before – anything that’s new to me. I’ve been doing this for twenty-five years, I’ve been acting, so anything that’s like ‘Oh wow that’s so cool! I haven’t done something that’s super physical; I haven’t done something that involves a lot of technology!’ that sounds really exciting to me because I don’t know anything about it.”

Venom stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, the original Venom from the Marvel Comics Universe. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer. It is the first installment of Sony’s Marvel Universe, a shared cinematic universe that will also include other movies about supporting Spider-Man characters such as Silver and Black, a movie featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat, the Morbius movie, and Nightwatch.

In addition to Hardy, Riz Ahmed plays Dr. Carlton Drake, head of the Life Foundation who we now know will bond to the Riot symbiote.

The movie is said to have been inspired by the Venom: Lethal Protector storyline, with the Life Foundation studying symbiotes supposedly with good intentions only for the symbiotes to take control, leaving Venom to clean up the mess.

The director has gone into more depth on the comic book inspirations:

“The original [Todd McFarlane and David Michelinie run] is tough to … that I think because they created it that really was the driving force and the origin of it,” Fleischer said. “And so but [Mark] Bagley as well. There was a lot of different artists. There’s been so many iterations of Venom throughout the time. I happen to really like where he’s evolved to … when he goes to space and is more of a … he gets really hulking, he gets huge. I kinda like Venom being big, and just so massive which, especially in the atrium fight, when he’s whipping the guy around by his feet and smacking out the other SWAT guys, we really tried to pay tribute to just that just massive, powerful monster.”

Are you excited about the Venom movie? Do you think Tom Hardy is going to make a great Eddie Brock? Would you like to see Michelle Williams’ Anne Weying become She-venom? Let us know in the comments!

Venom opens in theaters on October 5th.