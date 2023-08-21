Mickey Mouse and friends are all dressed up for a not-so-scary stop-motion Halloween special. Disney on Monday debuted the first look at Mickey & Friends Trick or Treats, a new primetime musical holiday special premiering Sunday, October 1st, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney XD, and streaming October 2nd on Disney+. Featuring new original music from Emmy Award-nominated songwriter Beau Black (Disney Junior's The Lion Guard), the special also marks the return of a classic Disney character: the mischievous Witch Hazel and her living broomstick Beelzebub, who first appeared in the 1952 Donald Duck short Trick or Treat.

In Mickey & Friends Trick or Treats, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald and Daisy are trick-or-treating when Donald spies the spookiest mansion he's ever seen and assumes it has the best treats. After he convinces his friends to risk a visit, the owner, Witch Hazel, casts a spell that turns them into their costumes. Watch a musical sequence from the Mickey Mouse Halloween special below — and keep an eye out for cameos by the Hitchhiking Ghosts from the Haunted Mansion and the spooky skeletons from The Skeleton Dance.

During the three-day "Disney Junior & Friends Playdate" Event at Disney California Adventure Park, Disney Junior also announced special holiday episodes of the network's programming to air in September and October. They include all-new Halloween episodes of SuperKitties (September 25th), Mickey Mouse Funhouse (September 26th), Pupstruction (September 27th); a Rosh Hashanah-themed episode of Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (September 15th), featuring the Fantastic Four's Thing; and a Dia de los Muertos Episode of Mickey Mouse Funhouse (October 6th).



This is no trick: Disney Junior revealed the next iteration of the CG-animated Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, a revival of the preschool animated series that aired between 2006 and 2016. Returning in 2025, the new series will see the clubhouse expanding with a brand-new area just for Minnie and the addition of Duffy the Disney Bear, Mickey's trusted teddy bear, who will make surprise appearances in multiple episodes. Beloved by preschool fans and their families around the world, the series combines the rich heritage of Disney's beloved classic characters with state-of-the-art CG animation and introduces a whole new generation of preschoolers to Mickey and his pals. The series originally premiered in 2006 and became a pop culture phenomenon that is still breaking records today with over 4 billion views on Disney Junior's YouTube Channel, including for the iconic "Hot Dog Dance" video.