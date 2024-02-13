Millie Bobby Brown Takes on a Dragon in New Damsel Trailer From Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown faces off against a giant dragon in the official trailer for Netflix's Damsel. The Stranger Things star is the titular Damsel in the Netflix original movie, which finds her set up in an arranged marriage and then sacrificed by the family she marries into. However, that isn't the end of young Elodie's journey, as she eventually faces down the fire-breathing dragon and sets her mind on escaping. As the newest trailer for Damsel makes obvious to the viewer, this isn't your typical run-of-the-mill fairytale.

The official trailer for Damsel starts off innocently enough, with Millie Bobby Brown's Elodie preparing for her big day. Her father tells her that he's found a prince for her, and we get a couple of scenes of the happy couple together overlooking their kingdom. Elodie's father makes it very clear that their kingdom needs this arranged marriage to happen, but Angela Bassett's Lady Bayford warns that she doesn't trust this other family. "They may be royalty, but that doesn't make them good people," she says. Mere moments after they tie the knot, the good prince tosses Elodie off a cliff into the dungeon far below. This is where Elodie learns that she isn't the first princess to be sacrificed to the dragon.

What is Netflix's Damsel about?

The official description of Damsel reads, "A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive."

"She's a damsel who doesn't need to be saved," Millie Bobby Brown told Tudum. "She saves herself in many ways. It subverts what you expect: You're expecting the prince to turn around and save her, and... no. Don't wait for the prince."

Damsel is directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later) and is written by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans). Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are producing under their Roth Kirschenbaum Films production banner. Millie Bobby Brown is also an executive producer on the project alongside Mazeau, Zack Roth, and Chris Castaldi. Orchid Productions Ltd. is also listed as one of the film's production companies.

The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Brooke Carter, with Angela Bassett and Robin Wright. Damsel streams March 8th on Netflix.