Millie Bobby Brown Damsel Poster Released by Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown stars in a new poster for her Netflix film Damsel. The Stranger Things actor is staying in the Netflix family for Damsel, a new original film for the streamer from director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Damsel is one of many projects that's part of Netflix's 2024 film slate, which also includes Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Part Two, and Back in Action starring Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx. Damsel is going the fantasy route with Brown portraying a Princess Elodie, who is put into peril when she agrees to marry a handsome prince. As you can see from the new poster, "This Is Not a Fairytale."

The poster for Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel shows her wielding a sword in a striking pose, with fire blazing in the background. It appears that Damsel is not going to be your run-of-the-mill fairytale, though its synopsis does reveal that Brown will encounter a fire-breathing dragon. Whether or not she must slay the beast or team up with it to escape her captors remains to be seen, but it could really go either way. Joining Millie Bobby Brown in Damsel are Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, and Nick Robinson.

(Photo: Netflix)

What is Netflix's Damsel about?

The official description of Damsel reads, "A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive."

The first Damsel trailer showed Elodie evading the dragon in a dark cave and then climbing through a small passage before attempting to climb up a steep and spiky cliff. Later, we see some of what occurred before Elodie was in the cave and how the royal family pitched everything initially, and that sets up more shots in the present when Elodie is running from a blast of fire. We then see her pick up a sword and face her enemy, and while we don't get to see the dragon head-on, we do see a creature rising from the depths of the cave.

Damsel is directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later) and is written by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans). Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are producing under their Roth Kirschenbaum Films production banner. Millie Bobby Brown is also an executive producer on the project alongside Mazeau, Zack Roth, and Chris Castaldi. Orchid Productions Ltd. is also listed as one of the film's production companies.

Damsel debuts March 8th on Netflix.