Super Bowl 2024 Is Most-Watched Telecast in History

Super Bowl 2024 will go down in the record books as the most-watched telecast in history. The Big Game is historically one of the biggest TV events each year, and Super Bowl LVIII was no exception. Some of this can be attributed to the presence of Taylor Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift has made a habit of showing up to his games, and she even put in some extra effort by traveling across the globe from a concert in Tokyo to Las Vegas, home of Super Bowl 2024. Once all this is factored in, it's understandable why all eyes were glued to TV sets and electronic devices to watch the Super Bowl.

The CBS Sports coverage of Super Bowl 2024, the most-watched in history, drew 123.4 million average viewers across all platforms, which includes the CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, and CBS Sports, Univision and NFL digital properties, including NFL+. The 123.4 million viewers is up +7% from last year's Super Bowl, which had the previous record of 115.1 million viewers. CBS and Paramount+ also set some firsts, with 120 million viewers on CBS becoming the largest audience ever for a single network. Also, this was the most-streamed Super Bowl ever, leading to a record-setting audience on Paramount+.

(Photo: CBS)

Usher performs at Super Bowl LVIII

Last fall, it was announced that Usher will have the honor of being the lead performer of the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The "Yeah!" singer joins a long line of Super Bowl Halftime Show performers, which in recent years includes Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and more.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before," Usher said in a statement when the move was announced. "Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."

"Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn't be more excited to have him headline this year's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show," Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, added. "We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books."

Deadpool 3 trailer drops during Super Bowl

It wouldn't be a Super Bowl without some trailers, and Super Bowl 2024 delivered with the first trailer for Deadpool 3, which was retitled Deadpool & Wolverine. The R-rated movie's green-band spot and trailer aired during the big game reunites mouthy mercenary turned toupeed salesman Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and adamantium-clawed mutant Logan (Hugh Jackman) for the first time since 2009's non-canon X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a timeline pruned from the multiverse by a time-traveling Wade in 2018's Deadpool 2.

The third entry in the Deadpool trilogy reunites director Shawn Levy with Reynolds (Free Guy, The Adam Project) and Jackman (Real Steel). It's also a reunion for Jackman and Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige, whose first producing credit was 2000's X-Men. Reynolds co-wrote the script with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, and Zeb Wells (The Marvels, Robot Chicken) & Levy.