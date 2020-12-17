Mimic TV Series Still in Development, Hopes to Shoot Next Year

✖

Earlier this year, news emerged that Resident Evil and Monster Hunter director Paul W.S. Anderson was developing a TV series adaptation of the 1997 film Mimic, which was based on a short story by Donald A. Wollheim of the same name. In the more than four months since that announcement was made, there haven't been any updates on the project, but Anderson recently confirmed that, despite the coronavirus pandemic, the project is still in the development stage and that progress is still being made on the series, as meetings can still be held virtually. He also noted that he hopes to start shooting the series next year.

"There's definitely progress on Mimic," Anderson shared with ComicBook.com. "Because it's in the development stage and development is built for Zoom calls and everyone staying home and talking. So I think hopefully there'll be progress to actually getting that in front of a camera next year, but, hopefully, we live in a slightly better world at that point."

The story focuses on a group of deadly insects who have evolved to be able to replicate their prey, developing to the deadly degree of becoming large enough to be able to mimic humans after witnessing them travel through the subway. The original film starred Mira Sorvino and earned two sequels.

The film was notable for being the first American movie made by acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro, though studio intervention left him disappointed with the theatrical release. In 2011, a director's cut of the film was released.

Anderson will serve as the executive producer of the series and is also set to direct the pilot. Jim Danger Gray (Orange Is the New Black) will serve as the new series' showrunner, though the series isn't yet attached to a network or streaming service.

As fans wait for that project to move forward, they can check out Anderson's new film Monster Hunter.

In the new film, "Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."

Monster Hunter hits theaters on December 18th. Stay tuned for details on the Mimic TV series.

