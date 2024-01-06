Minx Gets Cancelled for Second Time

Minx has been cancelled for a second time. On Friday, Starz announced that Minx, which STARZ had stepped in to rescue last January after the series was cancelled by Max as part of cost-cutting tax write-offs as production on Season 2 was being completed, will not be going forward with a third season of the comedy. Seasons 1 and 2 of Minx, which is produced by Lionsgate Television, will remain on the STARZ app.

Minx being cancelled for a second time isn't a complete surprise. Series star Jake Johnson told Deadline in December that he didn't anticipate a Season 3 renewal, in part because STARZ only had to serve as a home for a nearly completed second season rather than incur the costs of producing the series.

"By evidence of me cutting my hair short, I don't [expect a renewal]," Johnson said. "I think the move to STARZ, I think HBO kind of doing their HBO thing, or HBO Max, whatever it's called now, I think that was brutal for [the show]. Then, I think the strike coming out right as we were trying to promote it … My guess is you can't beat something up that many times and keep going."

What Is Minx About?

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. In Season 2, Doug, Joyce, and the entire Bottom Dollar crew grapple with Minx's explosive success, which takes them all to thrilling new places and brings more money, fame, and temptation than any of them know how to handle.

"I actually feel like Doug, Season 2, gets fed his medicine a lot," Johnson shared with ComicBook.com about his character embracing the spirit of the '70s while also remaining grounded. "I feel like Joyce gets a little bit crazy Season 2, and I think Doug gets punished a little. And my question was because I don't think Doug did anything wrong in Season 1. I know we battled a little bit on set, who was doing things right, who wasn't. But at the end of Season 1, Doug gives a very earnest apology and gives things away. So, I thought he had received his medicine."

He continued, "In Season 2, part of the reason why Doug will get big and he's struggling, and seems like a fish out of water, was because he was pulled out of water a lot. So, I felt like my question was more like Doug got punished, and if there's a Season 3, I think it's time where maybe Joyce gets punished a little bit. So does the rest of the Bottom Dollar group gets punished for not having loyalty to the brand."

STARZ Also Recently Cancelled Shining Vale

Minx is the second series to be cancelled by the network in recent weeks. In December, STARZ also cancelled Shining Vale after two seasons — though in the case of Shining Vale, all episodes of that series were removed from the platform. Shining Vale starred Courtney Cox, Mira Sorvino, Greg Kinnear, Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, and also featured Judith Light, Allison Tolman, and Sherilyn Fenn. Season 2 of the series had just premiered in October and was described as follows: "Pat (Cox) went through extensive Electroshock Therapy, and when she returns home, she meets a mysterious woman who introduces her to a host of ancient remedies used to 'cure' women of depression, including the apocryphal Smile Masks. Season 2 explores what's in store for the Phelps family as they continue to be haunted by ghosts while Pat struggles to live with mental illness among a broken family, battling demons both internally… and externally."

Are you sad Minx was cancelled after STARZ saved it from Max? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.