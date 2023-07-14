Minx Stars Lennon Parham and Jessica Lowe Talk Character Evolution in Season 2

The first season of Minx delivered a compelling ensemble of characters and an exciting premise, as it focused on an attempt to deliver a lifestyle magazine for women in the '70s that would offer up the same type of content offered to men in Playboy. The events of that first season took the entire ensemble in unexpected directions, but one of the more shocking developments was seeing the married Shelly (Lennon Parham) develop a romantic and sexual relationship with Bambi (Jessica Lowe). With Season 2 right around the corner, the stars of the series addressed the development of that relationship and their on-screen chemistry. Season 2 of Minx premieres on STARZ on July 21st.

"The pilot, honestly, I was the supportive sister, like the Pasadena housewife, so I didn't know," Parham shared with ComicBook.com about her character's overall arc. "It wasn't until, really, right before my costume fitting for Season 1, where [creator] Ellen [Rapoport] was like, 'I just want to tell you why your costumes are getting a little sexier.' I was like, 'Okay, what's happening?' And I thought they arced it so beautifully. And, obviously, I'm always so excited when I get to have a scene with Jessica because she's just the best.'

She continued, "And then Ellen also pitched me through Season 2 before we started filming, so I knew where we were going, but not necessarily exactly how we would get there and what the words were. But it's definitely a journey of self-discovery for Shelly, which I was super honored to play, honestly."

Speaking to trajectories, throughout both Season 1 and 2, Bambi often surprises her collaborators with the resources and connections she has that allow her to rise within the publishing company. Lowe went on to speak about Bambi's true nature.

"I think that Bambi's a survivor," the actor expressed. "She's survived at least one cult in the first season, and I think that when she was modeling, that was her primary gift that she could give people. As she has gotten more opportunities at Bottom Dollar, I think she's realizing that she has more to give than just that, and she realizes how intuitive she is, and sweet. She's the glue that brings a lot of these Bottom Dollar workers together."

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. In Season 2, Doug, Joyce, and the entire Bottom Dollar crew grapple with Minx's explosive success, which takes them all to thrilling new places and brings more money, fame, and temptation than anyone knows how to handle.

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.