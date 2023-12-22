Minx Star Casts Doubt on Getting Renewed for Season 3

In the wake of HBO Max cancelling Minx, despite production on Season 2 having nearly been completed, STARZ stepped in to pick up the series to deliver the sophomore season, though star Jake Johnson thinks that it's unlikely a third season will be in the cards. The first season was one of the early series that was meant to help ignite interest in HBO Max, yet a number of behind-the-scenes changes saw the series be scrapped, so while fans were excited that a second season would be released, STARZ merely had to be a home for it as opposed to having to foot the bill for all of the other costs associated with producing a TV series.

"By evidence of me cutting my hair short, I don't [expect a renewal]," Johnson shared with Deadline. "I think the move to STARZ, I think HBO kind of doing their HBO thing, or HBO Max, whatever it's called now, I think that was brutal for [the show]. Then, I think the strike coming out right as we were trying to promote it ... My guess is you can't beat something up that many times and keep going."

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. In Season 2, Doug, Joyce, and the entire Bottom Dollar crew grapple with Minx's explosive success, which takes them all to thrilling new places and brings more money, fame, and temptation than anyone knows how to handle.

Even though STARZ earned goodwill among fans for saving the series, they recently cancelled the horror-comedy Shining Vale after two seasons and the series will be removed from its streaming platform at the end of the month. While there hasn't been a definitive ruling on the program's future, it won't be surprising if Minx suffers a similar fate.

"I really loved the cast and the crew and the writers. It was a great group, but I don't know," Johnson added.

While Minx might not have gotten the promotional circuit it deserved, Season 1 earned 98% positive reviews according to aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and Season 2 sits at 89% positive.

