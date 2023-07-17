Minx Stars Talk Their Personal Connections to Their Characters in Season 2

One of the major draws of the debut season of Minx was the eclectic ensemble of characters, with the cast of the series seamlessly sinking into their roles. The whole embrace of their on-screen personas was evident in every scene, resulting in an experience that seemed to be just as fun to watch as it was to bring to life. The cast is set to return later this week with Season 2 of Minx, which allowed stars like Oscar Montoya and Idara Victor to return to their roles and further their story in unexpected ways. Minx Season 2 premieres on STARZ on July 21st.

“I think that there are elements of Richie that I really connected with, especially seeing him in his Season 1 journey of not really having the confidence to be in a space with other queer photographers and really owning his talent, his power,” Montoya shared with ComicBook.com. “I resonate with that as someone who’s in this industry and sometimes feeling like I don’t belong. That imposter syndrome is strong. So it was great to connect in that level. We all have a bit of Richie in us and we need a good Bambi to remind us that we are good enough.”

Even with the excitement surrounding the first season, a Season 2 was first ordered by HBO Max, only to have that decision reversed, leaving STARZ to pick up the sophomore season. Victor went on to recall what the big differences were between the first and second seasons.

“I think the biggest difference I noticed was just how much bigger it all got. I think we always saw it as this little tiny workplace that we’re trying to chug it out and we’re the underdogs,” Victor expressed. “And I think I got comfortable in that position of like, ‘Well, we’re the underdogs. We fight this out.’ I think that helped me to play Tina because she’s been there over 10 years and this is basically home for her. But I think that shifting to the much bigger budgets that we now got with Minx and the things that came with that, the lifestyle that came with that for everyone — except Tina, now that I think about it, Tina didn’t get to enjoy the spoils, I think, as much as everyone else did.”

She added, “That’s a big part of this season is that she doesn’t get to enjoy it the way everyone else does. But I think that that was the biggest shift that happened was that it was just bigger and because of that, the pace felt faster. It just felt like everything was blown up and expanded, which I loved.”

Montoya echoed those thoughts, “You have the end of Season 1 as the happily ever after. And then Season 2 is like what happens after the happily ever after. What happens with all that success and is it really what you wanted, or is there something more? And we explore that in Season 2.”

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. In Season 2, Doug, Joyce, and the entire Bottom Dollar crew grapple with Minx‘s explosive success, which takes them all to thrilling new places and brings more money, fame, and temptation than anyone knows how to handle.

Season 2 of Minx premieres on STARZ on July 21st.

Editor’s note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors’ strike.