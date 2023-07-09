ComicBook Nation: Best & Worst of 2023 (So Far), Mission: Impossible 7 Reactions

By Kofi Outlaw

 The ComicBook Nation Crew reveals the best, worst, and most surprising content (movies, TV, games, comics) of 2023 so far, as we reach the mid-year point! PLUS, we reveal our early reaction to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, recap the new episode of Secret Invasion, and talk about the biggest comics of the week! 

Mission: Impossible 7 Reactions

Host Kofi Outlaw had the following to say about Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

After rewatching multiple installments I can say that #MissionImpossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 falls somewhere in the middle of the franchise for me. Too overstuffed with characters, and too simplistic in narrative turns – despite gripping tension & some truly awesome stunts.

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

