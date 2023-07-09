ComicBook Nation: Best & Worst of 2023 (So Far), Mission: Impossible 7 Reactions

The ComicBook Nation Crew reveals the best, worst, and most surprising content (movies, TV, games, comics) of 2023 so far, as we reach the mid-year point! PLUS, we reveal our early reaction to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, recap the new episode of Secret Invasion, and talk about the biggest comics of the week!

Mission: Impossible 7 Reactions

Host Kofi Outlaw had the following to say about Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One:

After rewatching multiple installments I can say that #MissionImpossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 falls somewhere in the middle of the franchise for me. Too overstuffed with characters, and too simplistic in narrative turns – despite gripping tension & some truly awesome stunts.

After rewatching multiple installments I can say that #MissionImpossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 falls somewhere in the middle of the franchise for me.



Too overstuffed with characters, too simplistic in narrative turns - despite gripping tension & some truly awesome stunts. pic.twitter.com/Ev6V54xlam — Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) July 7, 2023

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

(Photo: Producer Pete)

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!