ComicBook Nation: Best & Worst of 2023 (So Far), Mission: Impossible 7 Reactions
The ComicBook Nation Crew reveals the best, worst, and most surprising content (movies, TV, games, comics) of 2023 so far, as we reach the mid-year point! PLUS, we reveal our early reaction to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, recap the new episode of Secret Invasion, and talk about the biggest comics of the week!
Mission: Impossible 7 Reactions
Host Kofi Outlaw had the following to say about Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One:
After rewatching multiple installments I can say that #MissionImpossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 falls somewhere in the middle of the franchise for me. Too overstuffed with characters, and too simplistic in narrative turns – despite gripping tension & some truly awesome stunts.
Too overstuffed with characters, too simplistic in narrative turns - despite gripping tension & some truly awesome stunts. pic.twitter.com/Ev6V54xlam
Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!
