MODOK: First Two Clips of Marvel Television Show Released

Hours after Hulu unveiled the first official look at Marvel's MODOK, the streamer has unveiled a pair of clips showing the Patton Oswalt production in its full glory. Oswalt, showrunner Jordan Blum, and the expansive MODOK voice ensemble were on-hand at ReedPOP's MetaVerse Friday night to help promote the upcoming show. Though the clips won't be released separately, they can be seen in the full MetaVerse panel above — the first one coming immediately at the beginning of the panel and another coming after the actors and Blum answer some fan questions.

Though the series itself has yet to receive a release date from the streamer, the cast teased the show's hilarious tone as MODOK — or Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing for the classier folks — battles with his failures of taking of the world and instead, has to suffer a mid-life crisis in his mundane life.

"We obviously love the character as this big villain who is always trying to take over the world and run his evil organization [AIM]. His design by Jack Kirby is so absurd and monstrous that we thought, where does this guy go at night?" Blum said earlier in the day. "Does he go home to a house and have all these mundane things he has to do? Does he have a family we never knew about? The more we discussed, the more it just kind of made us laugh and then we tried to figure out well, what would that family be? Who would marry M.O.D.O.K and how hard would it be to be his son or to be a daughter in M.O.D.O.K.'s image?"

In addition to serving as an executive producer, Oswalt also voices the titular charcter. He's joined by Aimee Garcia, who plays Jodie Tarleton (MODOK's wife), Ben Schwartz as Lou Tartleton (MODOK's son), Melissa Fumero (MODOK's daughter), Wendi Mclendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini, Beck Bennett as Austin Van Der Sleet, Jon Daly as Super-Adaptoid, and Sam Richardson as Gary.

MODOK has yet to set a release date.

