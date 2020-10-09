Marvel's MODOK Hulu Series Reveals First Look

✖

While most Marvel TV projects have been cancelled or come to an end, Hulu is getting the opportunity to move forward with its animated series, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. The new project comes from Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, with Oswalt voicing the classic villain. In the series, MODOK will be trying his best to live a normal, mundane life outside of his villainous work, which is a pretty absurd concept when you consider the character's design.

On Friday morning, EW released the very first photos from MODOK, which reveal that the series will be stop-motion animated, much like Robot Chicken and Crossing Swords. It's a perfect fit for the style of the giant head known as MODOK, and you can check out the first images below.

(Photo: Marvel/Hulu)

"We obviously love the character as this big villain who is always trying to take over the world and run his evil organization [AIM]. His design by Jack Kirby is so absurd and monstrous that we thought, where does this guy go at night?" said Blum. "Does he go home to a house and have all these mundane things he has to do? Does he have a family we never knew about? The more we discussed, the more it just kind of made us laugh and then we tried to figure out well, what would that family be? Who would marry M.O.D.O.K and how hard would it be to be his son or to be a daughter in M.O.D.O.K.'s image?"

(Photo: Marvel/Hulu)

In addition to Oswalt, the series features the vocal talents of Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, and Beck Bennett. Garcia, Fumero, and Schwartz will play MODOK's wife and children, while Bennett is set to play the lead character's nemesis, Austin Van Der Sleet.

(Photo: Marvel/Hulu)

"If you're making a show about super villains, you have figure out something more evil [for them to face], so corporations," Blum continued. "It seemed like an interesting foe for M.O.D.O.K. to come up again because it's one thing to try to kill Iron Man, but it's another when you have all this corporate red tape. He can't blast his problems away, which is how he solves every problem. It'll be his greatest test: Can he out-smart a corporation and take back control after he unknowingly gives it away?"

What do you think of this new MODOK series? Are you looking forward to checking it out on Hulu? Let us know in the comments!