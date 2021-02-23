Monster High Live-Action Movie and Animated Series Reboot in the Works

✖

Draculaura, Frankie Stein, Clawdeen Wolf, and the rest of the popular Monster High characters are getting another shot at the world of television. The popular Mattel toy line is in line for a pair of brand new projects thanks to a new partnership with Nickelodeon. It was announced on Tuesday morning that a reboot of the animated Monster High TV series is currently in the works, as well as a live-action musical based on the toy line.

The animated series will follow the characters through the halls of Monster High and DC Supergirls' Shea Fontana has been set as the showrunner. Claudia Spinelli is overseeing the project for Nickelodeon while Christopher Keenan is representing Mattel.

Jenny Jaffe, who wrote on the Big Hero 6 series and is working on a new version of Rugrats, will be penning the TV musical with Princess and the Frog's Greg Erb and Jason Oremland. Nickelodeon's Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan will oversee production alongside Mattel's Adam Bonnett. Both projects are set to be released on Nickelodeon in 2022.

“We could not be more excited to work with Ramsey, Claudia, Zack, Shauna, our writers and the entire Nickelodeon animation and live-action teams to introduce Monster High to a new audience,” said Bonnet. “This property has always resonated deeply with fans and our reimagination of the franchise will focus on addressing important themes of identity and empowerment for kids today.”

“These classic monsters have always captured kids’ imaginations and we are so excited and proud to welcome Monster High to our brand for a new generation of kids,” said Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation. “We have terrific partners on board at Mattel to create original content in different formats, and, with the expertise of the Nick creative team helmed by Claudia Spinelli on the animation development side, and Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan on the live-action side, we can’t wait to showcase the comedy and adventure of these characters as they defy expectations and take on the world.”

“Monster High’s strong message of inclusivity is more relevant than ever,” said Fred Soulie, General Manager, Mattel Television. “Nickelodeon shares our passion for the brand and its purpose having worked on the franchise when it first launched more than a decade ago. They are the ideal partners to bring these beloved characters and their stories to life through episodic television and the live-action television movie.”

