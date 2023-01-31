Moon Knight: What Jeremy Slater's New DCU Role Means for Show's Second Season

Tuesday, the minds behind DC Studios unveiled the outfit's first slate of offeringss, including projects from Superman: Legacy to the Batman and Robin-starring The Brave and the Bold to a Creature Commandos animated series. Beyond the slate reveal, however, studio co-CEO James Gunn revealed a writer's room has been formed to help come up with an overall story to help propel the DC Universe forward. Alongside names like Christina Hodson and Drew Goddard is Jeremy Slater, best known around here as the creator of Disney+'s Moon Knight.

In addition to earning executive producer credits on the property, Slater also led the show's writer's room as its head writer. Now that the writer is working for DC Studios, the question begs to be asked: what does Slater's new position mean for the future of Moon Knight? In short, Marvel Studios will continue developing Moon Knight Season Two if that's something they should so choose. It's not the first time the Kevin Feige-led outfit has swapped filmmakers between films or television shows.

Take Loki as an example. The first season of the show was written by room led by Michael Waldron and directed in part by Kate Herron while Season Two was written by a room led by Eric Martin. Moon Knight helmers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead then took over as directors on the second batch of episodes.

Has Marvel Studios announced Moon Knight Season Two?

Then there's the fact Marvel Studios has yet to even announce it's working on a second season for the series. That said, Oscar Isaac confirmed with us last year he's already had conversations with Marvel about the future of the character.

"There have been some specific conversations," Isaac told ComicBook.com while speaking in support of his new Head Wounds: Sparrow graphic novel. "They were pleasant. The spilling of the details it that there's no details. We don't know [if there will be a second season], but we're talking about it."

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

What did you think of the live-action debut of the Fist of Khonshu? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!