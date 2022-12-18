1923: How, When and Where to Watch the Yellowstone Prequel

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe expands once again this week with the debut of 1923, the latest prequel series telling the story of the Dutton family and their rise. The highly anticipated series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, debuts today, Sunday, December 18th. If you're looking to tune in to find out about this era of the Dutton family's saga in the wake of World War I and with the Great Depression just on the horizon, here's everything you need to know.

For Yellowstone fans, this series premiere will make for something of a Yellowstone double feature on Sunday night. The pilot episode of 1923 is set to air at 9/8c, immediately following this week's episode of Yellowstone on Paramount Network. However, this is a bit of a special circumstance as, unlike Yellowstone, 1923 will be released exclusively on Paramount+. For those who don't have cable and want to watch the premiere — as well as future episode of the series — you will need a subscription to Paramount+ to watch online. And 1923 isn't the only Yellowstone series on Paramount+. The other Yellowstone prequel — which leads right up to 1923 — 1883 is also available on Paramount+.

How Many Episodes of 1923 are there?

The first season of 1923 will contain 8 episodes. Episode one airs on December 18th, then the series will be off for the Christmas holiday. New episodes resume on Sunday, January 1, 2023, and continue each Sunday through February 12, 2023.

Is Yellowstone on Paramount+?

The four previous seasons of Yellowstone are available on Peacock, not Paramount+, thanks to a streaming deal that was made before Paramount+ was rebranded. Yellowstone spinoffs, however, are exclusive to Paramount+. As for Yellowstone Season 5, you'll need to turn to cable or cable alternatives to watch the new episodes, unless you plan on waiting until late next summer for them to arrive on Peacock.

What is 1923 about?

1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 also stars Darren Mann ("Animal Kingdom"), Michelle Randolph ("A Snow White Christmas"), James Badge Dale ("Hightown"), Marley Shelton ("Scream"), Brian Geraghty ("Big Sky"), Aminah Nieves ("Blueberry"), and Jerome Flynn ("Game of Thrones").

Are you looking forward to 1923? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.