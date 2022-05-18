Yellowstone Season 5 Finally Gets a Premiere Date

✖

The return of Yellowstone is finally on the horizon. The record-breaking Paramount Network show has been making a big statement about the life that cable television still has left, and it has been growing its audience with each and every season. One of the most popular shows around, Yellowstone has become a force in entertainment, launching an entire franchise on the heels of its cable success. It was officially renewed for Season 5 earlier this year and fans have been waiting anxiously to find out when those new episodes would arrive.

On Wednesday, Paramount announced that the fifth season of Yellowstone will debut on Sunday, November 13th. The debut of the season premiere will be followed by the series premiere of The Tulsa King, the Paramount+ series starring Sylvester Stallone. You can check out the official announcement below!

Yellowstone is quickly becoming one of the biggest properties in Paramount's roster, and the company is clearly going all-in on the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise. Prequel series 1932 is arriving on Paramount+ this winter. There will be a spinoff to the already existing prequel 1883, which till tell the story of Bass Reeves. The long awaited 6666 spinoff is also acting as a prequel of sorts, and it has been moved from Paramount+ to the Paramount Network.

"Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss."

"We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences," said executive producer David C. Glasser, 101 Studios.

