Motherland: Fort Salem - Milestones Breaks Down the Season Finale (Exclusive)

Over the course of the debut season of Motherland: Fort Salem, audiences have seen our characters face a number of intimidating challenges, with the narrative culminating in an exciting season finale. Our heroes were tested with various compelling conflicts, forcing them to band together and set aside their differences in hopes of triumph, forging even stronger connections. An all-new featurette for the series breaks down the unexpected reveals of the first season finale. Check out the featurette above and stay tuned for details on Motherland: Fort Salem, which has already been renewed for a second season on Freeform, thanks to support from fans.

Created by Eliot Laurence (who also created Claws), Motherland: Fort Salem is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country. The series follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

In the series, Taylor Hickson (Deadly Class) portrays Raelle, a reluctant recruit with major authority issues whose mother recently died in the line of duty. Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth) is Tally, a kind, strong-willed and curious witch who enlisted despite her mother’s passionate disapproval. Ashley Nicole Williams plays Abigail, an unquestionably alpha, smart, driven, and courageous witch who hails from the upper echelons of military witch society and is excited to be joining the ranks of the witches’ army. Amalia Holm (Playground) rounds out the young witch recruits, playing Scylla, a playful yet dark and mischievous recruit who is not what she appears to be. Demetria McKinney (The Saints and Sinners) plays Anacostia, a tough but wryly humorous drill sergeant whose chief concern is keeping the young recruits alive through basic training. Lyne Renee (Deep State) plays General Sarah Alder, the highest-ranking officer in the Armed Forces and the only leader witches have ever known.

Stay tuned for details on the second season of Motherland: Fort Salem.

