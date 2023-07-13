Reacher Season 2 Finally Gets Release Window in New Prime Video Teaser

Reacher Season 2 is coming and Prime Video just announced when fans can expect another installment in the action series. Amazon put out a highlight reel for all of their new projects and returning favorites on Thursday. December is going to be pretty wild when Reacher Season 2 actually premieres on Prime Video. If that weren't enough the streamer is also teasing The Boys' spinoff series for September 2. But, a lot of love is being given to Reacher's Alan Ritchson in the comments below the post. It's clear viewers were missing the man laying waste to the opposition in the break between Season 1 and 2.

All that love is a big reason why Season 2 got greenlit so fast. Series showrunner Nick Santora told TVLine that fan outcry helped get the ball rolling way more quickly than any of them expected. "I haven't learned anything yet, but the term 'spreading like wildfire' was used," Santora smirked. "I don't know how to qualify 'wildfire,' but… the show is just doing incredibly well."

It’s an exciting time to have Prime. pic.twitter.com/lEOGyO6gs9 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 13, 2023

"I don't think that anyone suspected — I know I didn't — for us to get a second season so quickly," the showrunner added. "And I'm not to question it, that's for sure! It means I get to work with our writers and start cranking out more scripts."

Reacher Season 2 Has Been Highly Anticipated For Months Now

(Photo: Amazon Studios)

With all that momentum, viewers have been waiting for a few months for concrete news. Collider actually spoke to Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about what's coming up for Season 2. It sounds like there's some exciting stuff in the works.

"It's going really well. Alan is back, and he is so fantastic in the role," Sanders explained. "I'm so proud of the producers [for] finding that fit for Reacher. The Reacher fans of the book, their reaction to the show has just been a dream. Season 2 is awesome. And as great as season one was, I think season two delivers beyond that, and I do think there's a good chance that that show will be back next year."

Are Some Fan-Favorites Coming Back for Season 2?

(Photo: Prime Video)

In another conversation with TVLine, Nick Santora said that people shouldn't necessarily be expecting some of their favorites in Season 2. Over the course of that first group of episodes, there were some actors and characters that people really connected with. However, fans should be aware that Reacher tends to be a solo act in most of the books this show is based on. That presents a challenge when one of the supporting characters is a breakout star. Check out how they're going to approach that in Season 2 and beyond.

"I will say this, and I'm not trying to be coy or cute: You never know if a character might come back," Santora mused. "We might come up with a great idea and say, 'You know what? Maybe that character can work in Season 2 or Season 3,' and then you bring them back for a bit or for an extended visit."

The showrunner would go on, "Reacher is not a character who runs around with an entourage. He's a lone wolf, so you have to stay true to that."

How excited are you for Reacher Season 2? Let us know down in the comments!