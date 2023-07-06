Prime Video Releases Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer

Just days after the Fourth of July, Prime Video is getting patriotic in a whole new way. On Thursday, the streaming service debuted the first full trailer for Red, White, & Royal Blue, the highly-anticipated new movie that will be hitting their platform later this month. The trailer for Red, White, & Royal Blue gives audiences the best look yet at the film's ensemble cast, and the star-crossed romance that is set to ensue between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). The Red, White, & Royal Blue film is based on Casey McQuiston's bestselling novel of the same name, which was published in 2019.

What Is Red, White, & Royal Blue about?

In Red, White, & Royal Blue, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the first woman President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain's Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity…and a total disdain for each other. Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn't really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage control mode, their powerful families and respective handlers force the two rivals into a staged "truce." But as Alex and Henry's icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

Based on Casey McQuiston's critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance).

Why Is Red, White, & Royal Blue So Popular?

When the novel was released in 2019, Red, White, & Blue quickly hit the New York Times Bestseller list, and still remains a fan favorite to this day. As the film's cast and crew recently teased to Glamour, the impact of the story's queer representation is absolutely significant.

"I never imagined I'd read a book with a queer Latine character at the center—a character who is smart and passionate and flawed and hopeful," López explained. "I think having this book in my life when I was younger might have made it a little easier. I knew immediately that I wanted to bring it to the screen."

"We were all aware that we wanted to make one a classic rom-com but with a sort of new spin. Matthew's a very sensitive, very feeling person, and we obviously wanted to inject our movie with that kind of emotionality. He had a great balance in being able to facilitate both lightness and emotion within his work."

Red, White, & Royal Blue will debut exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, August 11th.