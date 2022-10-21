ComicBook Nation: Jurassic World: Dominion Review, Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani, and Black Adam Trailer Debut

The CB Nation crew reviews the divisive Jurassic World: Dominion and reacts to Black Adam's trailer debut! We also review Ms. Marvel and talk to Iman Vellani, Bisha Ali, and Sana Amanat about the show's first episode and discuss the new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Boys. Plus, we breakdown news about Joker 2 and Marvel's Thunderbolts movie!

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. We are your one-stop spot for ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!