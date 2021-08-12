Ms. Marvel Likely Coming in 2022 After Being Left Out of Disney Earnings Announcement

✖

Today's Disney Earnings call shed some light on the House of Mouse and its 2021 and 2022 schedules. During the call, some confirmations were made, but there was one anticipated Marvel Disney+ show that was not mentioned, and it all but confirms that the show will not be in the 2021 mix. During the call, the Disney+ show The Book of Boba Fett was confirmed for this year, but what wasn't mentioned was the show that was supposed to come out in a similar time frame in Ms. Marvel, and now the show is expected to hit in 2022.

Now, it wasn't confirmed for 2022, but Disney clearly referred to the other projects as 2021, so Ms. Marvel being left out very much suggests it will be released next year. Hopefully, it's not too far into 2022 before we get to see the character in action, as set photos during production have received a lot of positive reactions from fans.

Ms. Marvel will also need to release ahead of The Marvels, as Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan will be a featured part of that film alongside Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and we're also hoping that The Marvels sticks to its 2022 release date as well. That project is just ramping up, with Brie Larson showing off her training for it in recent social media videos, so hopefully, everything with the film is still on track.

For those unfamiliar, Ms. Marvel is the story of Kamala Khan, a Muslim teenager who is arguably Captain Marvel's biggest fan and eventually becomes a hero herself after her Inhuman powers give her the ability to shapeshift. She can grow to massive size and also manipulate her arms and legs into different sizes independent of her overall size, which leads her to create her Embiggen catchphrase.

Ms. Marvel will be Kamala's MCU debut, while Rambeau debuted in the first Captain Marvel alongside Carol Danvers, though she was played by a younger actress since it was a prequel. The Marvels will be the first time all three heroes are onscreen together, and we cannot wait to see it all play out.

Do you think we'll get Ms. Marvel in 2022? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!