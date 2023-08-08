Ms. Marvel Wins Television Critics Association Award

Ms. Marvel has won a Television Critics Association award. On Monday, it was announced that the Disney+ series had won the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming. This was a new category for 2023 and saw the series up against fellow Disney+ programs American Born Chinese, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney Channel's Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Apple TV+'s Jane, Hulu's Love, Victor, Netflix's Never Have I Ever, and Paramount+'s Star Trek: Prodigy.

The series celebrated its win with a post to social media, congratulating the team behind the show. You can check the post out for yourself below.

Congratulations to the team behind Marvel Studios’ #MsMarvel on their #TCAAwards win for Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming! pic.twitter.com/NETdVzA4tW — Ms. Marvel⚡ (@msmarvel) August 7, 2023

Episodes of Ms. Marvel Are Airing on ABC

Last Saturday, ABC aired the first three episodes of Ms. Marvel on broadcast television. The final three episodes are set to air on Saturday, August 12th at 8 p.m. ET.

Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with Super Powers, right?

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Ms. Marvel is Heading to the Big Screen Next

While Ms. Marvel is winning awards for the small screen, the character is next set to appear on the big screen in The Marvels. The film is directed by Nia Da Costa, who Monica Rambeau actor Teyonnah Parris previously told Collider about how the relationships between her character, Ms. Marvel, and Captain Marvel are the backbone of the film.

"As far as her actors, I feel like she took, and has taken, even as we started building towards The Marvels, great care to hear our feedback on who this character is, what story we're trying to tell and finding ways to – I mean, most of the time when I say, 'Hey, I'm thinking this,' she's already thought it and is thinking it and has been working on ways – she was like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah. I was gonna get to that," Parris elaborated. "There's this, this and this that I'm thinking about for that moment.' I'm like, 'Oh, well, okay!' So I love that she's always thinking ahead and that I always feel very welcome to go and talk with her and to hash out story points and character arcs and development."

Paris added, "I just love her point of view. I love her sensibilities, her visual sensibilities. She's so smart. I was excited to work with her then and then when I heard about The Marvels, I mean, it's history. She's making history. She's amazing and I can't wait for the world to see all of the awesomeness that is Nia DaCosta."

Ms. Marvel is streaming on Disney+. The Marvels opens in theaters November 10th.