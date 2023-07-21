The Marvels Trailer Reveals Key Element in Captain Marvel's Relationship with Monica

The Marvels has a brand new trailer that reveals a key element in Carol's relationship with Monica. Marvel Studios decided to surprise everyone with a drop of the long-awaited full trailer for the Captain Marvel sequel. While Carol Danvers has been busy out in space, but she's been keeping tabs on Monica Rambeau's career out there in the void. Fans will remember the hero sped off into space after Avengers: Endgame. By the time Monica was introduced in WandaVision, she was a grown woman instead of the little girl that viewers met back in Captain Marvel.

In that Disney+ series, it was pretty clear that Captain Rambeau had some resentment towards Carol Danvers. Her mother died of Cancer during The Blip and its unclear if Captain Marvel ever came down from the stars to say goodbye. Monica really loved the woman she felt like was her aunt. But, it seems like duty got in the way of a reconnection. Now, the duo is going to have to work together to clean up this corner of the galaxy before Earth is thrust into danger.

Setting Up Monica Rambeau's Story in WandaVision

Teyonah Parris plays Monica Rambeau as an adult in WandaVision. The creators of that series made sure viewers got an idea of her resentment towards Captain Marvel over the course of those episodes. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Parris talked about how hard it's been for Rambeau since the days of that earlier MCU movie. The Marvels seems firmly invested in exploring how and why Carol Danvers has been gone all of those years.

"Yes, when Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship," told the us. "And so I think what's been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven't seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it's being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her.

"And so Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting," she continued. "Because as we know, or maybe not, but I'll tell you, that Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2 with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel. So that gives us space to further explore what might be happening there, so I don't want to ruin anything for you."

Nia DaCosta Centers The Emotional Bonds Between Characters In The Marvels

Nia DaCosta is the woman behind the camera for The Marvels. In a sit-down with Collider, her stars explained how the relationships between these three women form the backbone of the movie. Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau, Kamala Khan and Carol Danvers, or our Photon-in-waiting and Ms. Marvel have delightful interactions that could fill a movie themselves.

"As far as her actors, I feel like she took, and has taken, even as we started building towards The Marvels, great care to hear our feedback on who this character is, what story we're trying to tell and finding ways to – I mean, most of the time when I say, 'Hey, I'm thinking this,' she's already thought it and is thinking it and has been working on ways – she was like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah. I was gonna get to that," Parris elaborated. "There's this, this and this that I'm thinking about for that moment.' I'm like, 'Oh, well, okay!' So I love that she's always thinking ahead and that I always feel very welcome to go and talk with her and to hash out story points and character arcs and development."

Paris added, "I just love her point of view. I love her sensibilities, her visual sensibilities. She's so smart. I was excited to work with her then and then when I heard about The Marvels, I mean, it's history. She's making history. She's amazing and I can't wait for the world to see all of the awesomeness that is Nia DaCosta."

