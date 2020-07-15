Muppets Now: Fans Are Not Happy About Kermit the Frog's New Voice
Earlier today came a new teaser trailer for Muppets Now, the new original series starring the classic Jim Henson characters that will premiere on Disney+. Fans were quick to notice one thing though, the difference in Kermit the Frog's voice. Since the passing of Jim Henson in 1990, performer Steve Whitmire has filled the role of Kermit for all Muppet media but was removed from his place in the organization in 2017 which resulted in a very public feud about the reason why. Whitmire was replaced by fellow performer Matt Vogel in the role, having previously voiced the likes of Kermit's nephew Robin and Big Bird in the years prior.
Despite voicing the character for the past three years, Vogel's performances as the character haven't been heard as much as Whitemire as he primarily voiced the character in live shows at major arenas. In any event, the voice change has come as a shock to many Muppet fans who were quick to point out the major difference in his vocal performance and Whitmire. We've collected some of the reactions to the voice below.
The first season of Muppets Now will consist of six episodes. It tells the story of Scooter, who is given the task of delivering and uploading the new Muppets streaming TV series. He's running late to get the show going, so he will need to overcome any obstacles in his way. From zany experiments with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker to lifestyle tips from the fabulous Miss Piggy, each episode is packed with hilarious segments, hosted by the Muppets showcasing what the Muppets do best."
Muppets Now will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, July 31st. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.
Not even close
Um, Kermit's voice...what happened? That's not even close to Kermit's voice. https://t.co/eIp9jt3Qqt— John Marecek (@JohnMarecek) July 15, 2020
It is going to take me a while
I am really looking forward to the new Muppets stuff on Disney+. It is the reason I'm going to subscribe. That being said it is going to take me a while to get used to the new Kermit voice. The fact that I've been around for three Kermit voices makes me feel old.— Troublin' Times Todd™ (@RowkerTheJoker) July 15, 2020
Doesn't sound right
Steve Whitmire's replacement on Kermit doesn't sound right. https://t.co/cQOf5XkIxn— Stuart Ian Burns is still (@feelinglistless) July 15, 2020
His name is Matt Vogel!
WHO IS THIS NEW KERMIT VOICE— Botanicus (@BotanicusTweets) July 15, 2020
What did they do
What did they do to Kermit’s voice?!?! #notmyKermit #DisneyPlus https://t.co/0BM7Tnt0A9— Matt Melendrez (@mdm4ever) July 15, 2020
Sounds too deep
Does anyone else think Kermit's voice sounds too deep in this? Makes me miss Steve Whitmire.— Nick Sorenson (@Nick0086) July 15, 2020
Take getting used to
The new Kermit voice will take getting used to, but I am so excited for the Muppets to return!— Jon Mortensen (@JonMortBeard) July 15, 2020
That's the spirit
I actually like kermits voice 🥺 it reminds me a lot more of Jim’s Kermit voice— carly! 44 days✨ (@carlybella_) July 15, 2020
Perspective
Nothing will ever match Jim Henson’s portrayal of Kermit the Frog, but that’s because it was the original.
A character is not just a voice.
As long as the portrayal still feels like the Kermit the Frog we all love that’s what’s important.— Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) July 15, 2020
An observation worth addressing
I'm only disappointed Kermit said "Hi everyone." I needed to hear "Kermit the Frog here."— Jamie Wasley Oliver (@tapper66) July 15, 2020
