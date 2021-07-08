My Wife and Kids is Finally Available on Streaming

My Wife and Kids fans were celebrating in the streets when the ABC series became available for streaming today. Hulu is the place to go if you want to see the Damon Wayans show. People have been looking for this broadcast mainstay for years and there was nothing to be done until today. This has been the story for a number of programs as the streaming landscape shifts once again. From 2001 to 2005, the Kyle family was a welcome sight on ABC. Stemming from the Wayans brothers' success in the previous decades, Damon Wayans and his son struck out to craft another broadcast hit. They succeeded if today’s response on the Internet is anything to go by. Like most sitcoms of the era, there were some more pronounced technical flourishes, even if the show kept the number of cameras pretty low overall. Check out what some of the fans are saying about the show down below:

This ain’t no drill y’all!!!!! My wife and kids finally on a streaming service. Finally pic.twitter.com/FsMSl6De1D — Berry Pendigrass Vandross (@Eclipsed_Living) July 8, 2021

Hulu describes the series:

“Michael Kyle is a modern-day patriarch who rules his household with a unique parenting style. He teaches his children life lessons with his own brand of humorous wisdom. Janet, Michael's wife, maintains a fine balance between taking care of their home, building her career and trading punchlines with her husband. Their three children are high-school student Michael Jr. who is a regular recipient of his father's witty, disciplinary ways; their moody, adolescent daughter, Claire whose favorite hobby is asking Dad for money, and six-year-old Kady, who rarely lets Daddy have the last word.”

Did you watch this show while it was on? Let us know down in the comments!