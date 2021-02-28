WandaVision: 14 Essential Sitcom Episodes to Watch

During the latest episode of WandaVision, "Previously On," it was finally revealed how and why Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) had created her own sitcom-style reality in the town of Westview, New Jersey. During a series of flashbacks, we see Wanda as a child and her father coming home, excitedly sharing a suitcase filled with TV shows on DVD. Throughout moments in her life, Wanda is seen watching episodes of The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Brady Bunch, and Malcolm in the Middle. All three of those sitcoms heavily influence moments in WandaVision, and they're not the only ones. In honor of the sitcoms that are referenced during WandaVision, we decided to list 14 essential episodes that will help you further understand what the heck is happening on the Disney+ series...

I Love Lucy (Season 1, Episode 33) (Photo: CBS) One of the most classic sitcom tropes is "boss comes to dinner" and there are few that tackle it in a way that's funnier than I Love Lucy. During "Lucy's Schedule," Lucy makes Ricky late for a dinner at his boss' house. As punishment (woof, Ricky), he puts her on a tight schedule. This leads to some classic shenanigans when Ricky and Lucy host a dinner party of their own. You can watch the episode on Hulu here.

The Dick Van Dyke Show (Season 2, Episode 20) (Photo: CBS) During Wanda's flashback, we learn that her favorite sitcom as a kid was The Dick Van Dyke Show, and she requests "season 2, episode 21." This was a slight error on WandaVision's part as they actually watch the episode before, "It May Look Like a Walnut." (The reason for the incorrect numbering is probably due to the fact that some sites, including Hulu, list the original Head of the Family pilot starring Rob Reiner as "Episode 1.") Not only is this an iconic episode of the series, but it also follows Rob Petrie's nightmares after he's scared by science fiction, which was certainly no coincidence on WandaVision's part considering the Marvel show's themes. You can watch the episode on Hulu here.

The Dick Van Dyke Show (Season 4, Episode 27) (Photo: CBS) The Dick Van Dyke Show was one of the biggest influences for WandaVision's first episode, so you shouldn't be surprised to see another recommendation on our list. "Never Bathe on Saturday" is one of the show's funniest episodes and you can see its influence throughout sitcom history. This particular episode showcases the chemistry between Rob and Laura, a couple Wanda and Vision emulate perfectly. You can watch the episode on Hulu here.

Bewitched (Season 1, Episode 16) (Photo: ABC) The second episode of WandaVision is heavily influenced by Bewitched right down to the intro and effects. There are many episodes of the classic series that would give you insight into WandaVision, but "It's Magic" is especially important. Samantha helps a failing magician's act by using her real magic to make the tricks look good - sort of the opposite of Wanda during her and Vision's act. You can watch the episode (colorized) here.

The Brady Bunch (Season 1, Episode 7) (Photo: ABC) During the third episode of WandaVision, Wanda and Vision's house is clearly modeled after the one from The Brady Bunch, but that's not all! Vision is also seen practicing diapers on a doll. That doll is none other than Cindy Brady's favorite toy, Kitty Karry-all. "Kitty Karry-all Is Missing" is not only essential because of the little nod in the 1970s episode, but because it's the episode Wanda is watching in her Hydra flashback. You can watch the episode on Hulu here.

Family Ties (Season 2, Episodes 14) (Photo: ABC) The 1980s episode of WandaVision paid tribute to an array of series and even sprinkled in some '90s favorites, but nothing influenced the episode more than Family Ties. There are many to choose from, but we're recommending "Say Uncle" for a few reasons. First, Family Ties' intro changed a few times over the years, but this one does have the drawing that's also used in WandaVision. Second, it features the appearance of the mother's troublemaker brother, which is how the 1980s episode of WandaVision ends. Bonus: the uncle in question happens to be played by Tom Hanks. Much like the '80s episode of WandaVision, "Say Uncle" is a "very special episode" as it deals with alcoholism and abuse. If you're not in the mood for such heavy drama, however, you can also watch Tom Hanks in "The Fugitive: Part 1" and " The Fugitive: Part 2," which are the first season's 14th and 15th episodes. You can watch "Say Uncle" on CBS All Access here.

Family Ties (Season 7, Episode 10) (Photo: NBC) Much like The Dick Van Dyke Show, Family Ties is getting a bonus recommendation! If you can stomach another "very special episode" that deals with a dog-related tragedy, "Nick's Best Friend" is about an accident that befalls Scrapper, Mallory's boyfriend's childhood dog. We're still not over Agatha killing Sparky on WandaVision, but watching kids deal with the loss of a pet is not uncommon in the world of family sitcoms. You can watch the episode on CBS All Access here.

Malcolm in the Middle (Season 2, Episode 2) (Photo: Fox) We have to admit, we were expecting the Halloween episode of WandaVision to be more '90s themed, especially since shows like Roseanne, Family Matters, Fresh Prince, and Boy Meets World all have some pretty iconic episodes about the holiday. However, WandaVision jumped right to the year 2000 and paid homage to Malcolm in the Middle. The sitcom only had two Halloween episodes, but "Halloween Approximately" feels the closest to WandaVision's "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!" Uncle P's relationship with Billy and Tommy is very similar to Francis and his little brothers. The boys get up to no good in this Malcolm in the Middle Halloween episode and pull some major pranks, just like the boys on WandaVision. You can watch the episode on Hulu here.

Malcolm in the Middle (Season 7, Episode 2) (Photo: Fox) The final series repeat on our list is Malcolm in the Middle's "Health Insurance." During WandaVision's flashback to the Captain America: Civil War era, Wanda and Vision have a heart to heart while this Malcolm in the Middle episode plays in the background. Not only does Vision learn a valuable lesson about sitcoms ("it's not that kind of show"), but the episode also helps him understand humor. You can watch the episode on Hulu here.

Happy Endings (Season 1, Episode 1) (Photo: ABC) One of the biggest sitcom-related surprises in WandaVision was that the 2010s episode paid tribute to the short-lived show, Happy Endings. The only true homage is the opening credits, so you could technically get away with just watching the intro, but it was an underrated show that was produced by Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and deserves your time. (For any Friends fans, it definitely feels like a modern version of the hit '90s/'00s show.) You can watch the pilot on Hulu here.

Modern Family (Season 3, Episode 6) (Photo: ABC) The 2000s episode of WandaVision was mainly an homage to Modern Family, so there are many episodes in the 11-season sitcom that you could watch to understand the tribute. However, we recommend "Go Bullfrogs" since Elizabeth Olsen spends "Breaking the Fourth Wall" perfectly channeling Julie Bowen and this is a Modern Family episode that earned Bowen an Emmy. You can watch the episode on Peacock here.

The Addams Family (Season 2, Episode 7) (Photo: ABC) We're taking it back to the 1960s thanks to the hit song, "Agatha All Along." WandaVision's songwriters revealed that The Addams Family theme was a major influence on the surprise hit, and "Halloween, Addams Style" is the perfect episode to sample. After a neighbor tells Wednesday Addams there is no such thing as witches, the family attempts to contact their Aunt Singe who was burned to death during the Salem witch trials. You can watch the episode on Amazon here.

The Office (Season 6, Episode 14) (Photo: NBC) Yes, WandaVision's "Breaking the Fourth" wall was a mockumentary-style episode, but that's not why we're recommending this particular episode of The Office. WandaVision's "Previously On" didn't exactly pay homage to sitcoms in the way the other episodes did, but the use of flashback did remind us of an old sitcom trope: the clip show. There are many series that dedicate an episode (or more) to showing old clips from the series, but since everyone loves The Office, we figured "The Banker" was a good place to start. You can watch the episode on Peacock here.