Nancy Drew Series Finale Ending Explained

This week brings the end of an era for The CW, with both Nancy Drew and Riverdale airing their series finales. Nancy Drew, in particular, has been delivering an unconventional horror tale for four seasons now, taking Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) and the “Drew Crew” on a wild ride. Now that Nancy Drew‘s series finale is out into the world, it leaves the ensemble on some pretty interesting footing — and here’s what you need to know about it. Obviously, spoilers for the final episode of Nancy Drew, “The Light Between Lives”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode sees Nancy and her allies trying to break the curse that has befallen Horeshoe Bay, as Nancy discovers that her own connection to the supernatural and past lives is entangled within it. After traveling through visions of her past lives’ memories to save the day, the curse is defeated, and Nancy discovers she is now separated from her past lives — and she now has one remaining life, which she decides to live to the fullest. She clears out her room and leaves Carson (Scott Wolf) with presents for his new baby.

The group reveals their plans for the next chapter of their lives: George Fan (Leah Lewis) is accepted into law school, because of the gumption she showcased running The Claw for years, Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani) decides to travel the world to help the Historical Society’s artifacts, Ace (Alex Saxon) decides to go to pre-med school to become a medical examiner, and Ned Nickerson (Tunji Kasim) and his girlfriend are given jobs at Tom Swift’s Atlanta company, tying back to the canceled Tom Swift spinoff show. Nancy decides to leave Horeshoe Bay and track down the remaining Sin Eaters, but not before Ace meets with her. Ace now knows that he won’t reincarnate either, but also that his and Nancy’s death curse is now broken, meaning they can finally be together. They kiss. One by one, the Drew Crew leave artifacts under the counter of The Claw, and Nancy is the last to lock up. We then see that everyone etched their initials on a piece of the ceiling, immortalizing their time there forever.

Why Is Nancy Drew Ending?

Nancy Drew ended its tenure on The CW, amid programming shifts and cost-cutting measures at the network under its new parent company, Nexstar.

“We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew‘s iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners,” showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu said in a statement when the final season was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter). “Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season four will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support.”

