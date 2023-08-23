Season 4 of Superman & Lois Might Not Be Its Last

Earlier this year, Superman & Lois was renewed for Season 4 on The CW, but it sounds like it may not be the series' last. According to The CW president Brad Schwartz, the DC inspired series — as well as Walker and the network's two All American series — could potentially continue so long as they are profitable for the network. The series are among the highest rated for the network.

"We've gotten those shows to a place where, why couldn't they continue if they're profitable?" Schwartz said (via TVLine). "If they're profitable and successful, and some of our-highest rated shows, why wouldn't they [continue]?"

Superman & Lois Will See Major Changes in Season 4

While Superman & Lois is returning for a fourth season, it will be with big changes. The fan favorite series will have just 10 episodes and has undergone some big cast changes. Seven cast members will not returning for Season 4: Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chiriqui (Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarette (Sarah Cushing), Wole Parks (John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (Natalie Irons), and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo) have all reportedly been demoted. The goal is reportedly to have any of the cast members appear in the ten-episode fourth season in recurring or guest starring roles, depending on their availability.

Going into Season 4, this leaves Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent / Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane), Michael Bishop (Jonathan Kent), and Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent) in their series regular roles for Season 4. Additionally, Michael Cudlitz has been promoted to a series regular role for his portrayal of Lex Luthor.

Superman & Lois' Streaming Popularity Helped Save it from Cancellation

In a recent interview with The Wrap, The CW president of entertainment Brad Schwartz explained the decision to renew Superman & Lois, along with Walker, All-American, and All-American: Homecoming. According to Schwartz, the streaming performances of the four shows, as well as the success they've had on either Netflix or Max, ultimately influenced the decision.

"It was very easy to focus on those four as our biggest shows and best performers. And then it was also easier to have conversations with CBS and Warner about 'How can we make these shows work for everybody?' because there was a successful track record," Schwartz said. "CBS and Warner Bros. know what they make on them internationally, know what they make from their Netflix and HBO sales. We know how they do for us. They can project what a library of 60 or 70 episodes is going to make for them forever. You can put all the math together and be like, 'Is there a path for us as partners?'"