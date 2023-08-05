Nancy Drew Series Finale Synopsis Released by The CW

After four seasons, Nancy Drew's final mystery has arrived. The CW has released the synopsis for "The Light Between Lives", the series finale for Nancy Drew. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, August 23rd at 8/7c ahead of the series finale for Riverdale. The episode will bring everything to its conclusion, including something that will make the final determination in terms of Nancy's fate with love, Ace. You can check the episode synopsis out for yourself below.

"SERIES FINALE – Nancy and the Drew Crew's mission to save Horseshoe Bay from sins of its past comes to an epic conclusion as they must contend with Nancy's most shocking discovery yet, one that will determine the fate of her star-crossed love with Ace. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Melinda Hsu Taylor and Lauren Glover."

Nancy Drew's Fourth Season Is Its Last

Last fall, The CW announced that Season 4 of Nancy Drew would mark the end of the fan-favorite series. The show's cancellation came in the wake of major changes at The CW as media company Nexstar took ownership. The network has since gone on to announce numerous other programming changes, including the cancellations of Kung Fu, The Winchesters, and Walker Independence.

"We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew's iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners," showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu said in a statement when the cancellation news was announced. "Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season four will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support."

What Is Season 4 of Nancy Drew About?

Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries-both earthbound and supernatural-in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of close-knit friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose desire for justice has brought her fighting spirit to the courtroom as an aspiring law school student, a path she must forge despite her disadvantaged background; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), whose broken engagement with George has left him single, back on the dating scene, and focused on becoming a rising star as a local businessman; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), who is eager to become the town's guardian of dangerous supernatural secrets, only to encounter a threatening new foe who's hellbent on leading a witch-hunt to undermine Bess's mission; and Nancy's star-crossed love Ace (Alex Saxon), who must confront the deathly curse keeping him and Nancy from acting on their feelings for each other.

Season four of Nancy Drew begins as Nancy launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay's cemetery that have been dug up and stolen-or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town's past have returned to haunt the living. Meanwhile, Nancy struggles with yearning for Ace, the man she loves. But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson's newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace-whose own heart may also be tempted by a new relationship. Nancy's exploits this season will bring the Drew Crew numerous standalone cases, stunning twists, humor, and unexpected romances as they are drawn into a season-long mystery unlike any they have had to solve before. When Nancy's efforts to protect her seaside hometown from the sins of its past backfire, she must do the unthinkable to save her friends from both the supernatural and earthbound threats coming for them-and it could cost her everything, and everyone, she's ever loved.

Nancy Drew airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The series finale airs August 23rd.