Former The Flash Star Jesse L. Martin's New Series The Irrational Debuts First Trailer

The Flash star Jesse L. Martin is headed back to television this fall with his new series, The Irrational, and now NBC has released a new first trailer for the police procedural. The series, which will debut on Monday, September 25th at 10 p.m. ET, stars Martin as Alec Baker, a professor of behavior science who uses his unique skills to solve high stake crimes. You can check out the trailer for yourself in the video below.

What is The Irrational About?

NBC ordered The Irrational to series last December and all 10 episodes of its first season were completed ahead of the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes. The network's official description for the series is as follows: "Based on author Dan Ariely's best-selling novel "Predictably Irrational," a world-renowned professor of behavioral science lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior."

Who Stars in The Irrational?

In addition to Martin, The Irrational stars Maahra Hill (Delilah), Travina Springer (Ms. Marvel), Molly Kunz (Finding Carter) and Arash DeMaxi (Partner Track). Arika Lisanne Mittman (Elementary, Timeless) wrote The Irrational pilot episode and will serves as executive producer alongside Mark Goffman, Samuel Baum and director David Frankel. Martin also serves as a producer.

Martin recently ended a nine-season run on The CW's The Flash where he played Detective Joe West. Martin was a series regular on The Flash for eight seasons, dropping to recurring status for the show's ninth and final season. Martin also previously starred in NBC's Law & Order, playing Detective Ed Green for eight seasons. He also played the character in various crossover episodes with Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. When the Law & Order revival was announced, Martin said last year that he would be interested in returning to the franchise as the detective, if the opportunity presented itself, though that thus far has not come to fruition.

"I certainly hope so. There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will," Martin said during an appearance on The Talk, adding, "Yes, maybe."

The Flash Final Season and Complete Series is Coming to Blu-ray

While fans won't have to wait too long to see Martin back on television, they also don't have to wait very long to revisit his time on The Flash, either. On Tuesday, August 29th, The Flash: The Complete Ninth Season as well as The Flash: The Complete Series hits Blu-ray and DVD. The Flash: The Complete Ninth Season will feature all 13 final episodes of The Flash along with a number of special features, including several deleted scenes, a Season 9 gag reel, and a special featurette, "The Flash: The Saga of the Scarlet Speedster".

The Irrational debuts on Monday, September 25th at 10pm ET on NBC.

Will you be checking out The Irrational? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!