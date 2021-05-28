Neflix's Bridgerton Casts Rupert Evans As Patriarch Edmund Bridgerton In Season 2

✖

Netflix's smash-hit series Bridgerton has cast actor Rupert Evans as patriarch Edmund Bridgerton in season 2 of the show. Fans of Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels have been waiting for Edmund to show up ever since a teaser at the end of season 1 signaled his arrival: now we know who will be bringing the character to life. Of course, Edmund Bridgerton is dead by the time the series takes place, so Evans will be appearing in flashback sequences that look at the Bridgerton kids' upbringing. Edmund was characterized as being a kind and patient father, who formed a true love bond with his wife Violet Bridgerton - who is expected to make her own impact in season 2.

The new season of Bridgerton will be based on the second book in Quinn's series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. The focus will be on eldest son and Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), who is out to find a suitable wife, with or without love being a factor. No doubt that quest will force Anthony to reflect on his own father's marriage and relationship with Violet, which would lay a clear road for Rupert Evan's storyline to play out.

Edmund Bridgerton's story in Bridgerton season 2 will also be a clear backdoor for Shonda Rhimes to launch her recently-announced Queen Charlotte prequel series. Queen Charlotte was an original character Rhimes created for the TV series, but she ended up being a major breakout hit of season 1. It's already been said that Violent Bridgerton will be a featured character in the spinoff, so clearly there's room for Rupert Evans' role in the Bridgerton universe to expand. Other new cast members for season 2 include Charithra Chandran (Alex Rider), Shelley Conn (Liar), Calam Lynch (Black Beauty), and Rupert Young (Dear Evan Hanson).

Netflix has already ordered Bridgerton seasons 3 and 4 in addition to the Queen Charlotte spinoff - and executives make it clear they want this franchise to expand and last for a long time coming:

"Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members," says Bela Bajaria, Netflix's VP, Global TV. "They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come,”

Bridgerton season 2 is currently in production over in London. It will stream on Netflix.

