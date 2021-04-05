Netflix's Bridgerton Announces New Cast Members for Season 2

✖

The cast of Bridgerton may have lost one of its most popular members heading into the second season, but the hit Netflix series is adding plenty of new characters to the mix ahead of the new installment. On Monday morning, just a few days after announcing the departure of Rege-Jean Page, Netflix revealed that four new actors have been added to Bridgerton's lineup for Season 2, which will focus on a different story this time around.

Charithra Chandran (Alex Rider), Shelley Conn (Liar), Calam Lynch (Black Beauty), and Rupert Young (Dear Evan Hanson) are joining the cast of Bridgerton in the upcoming season. All four of them have been hired on as series regulars, meaning that they will be major players in Season 2. It was previously announced that Sex Education's Simone Ashley was going to be added to the Season 2 cast.

Chadran will play a young debutante named Edwina Sharma, the kind-hearted younger sister to Simone Ashley's Kate. Conn will play Mary Sharma, an Earl's daughter whose marriage to a tradesman once brought scandal to her family. Lunch takes on the role of Theo Sharpe, a printer's assistant who is taking an active role in the fight for equal rights. Finally, Young is set to play the character of Jack, a new member of the ton with a connection to an important family. Shonda Rhimes continues her role as executive producer while Chris Van Dusen will continue to serve as showrunner.

Bridgerton Season 1 stars Jonathan Bailey and Phoebe Dynevor will be returning for Season 2, and both will remain vital parts of the story. However, the series is following a different one of Julia Quinn's novels in each season, which means that the cast will be changing each year. This is why Page won't be coming back in Season 2, as his story was mostly told in the first installment.

What do you think about the new cast of Netflix's Bridgerton? Are you hoping to see any other characters from Season 1 make a return? Let us know in the comments!