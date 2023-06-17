Netflix's 3 Body Problem Teaser Trailer, Premiere Window Revealed

Netflix has released their first 3 Body Problem teaser trailer. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss developed the series with EP Alexander Woo, their first new show since the HBO hit. Based on the novels by Chinese author Cixin Liu, an adaptation of the sci-fi tale has been in the works for a long time with the Netflix series finally confirming when it will be released. As part of TUDUM, Netflix has not only revealed the first footage from the 3 Body Problem, but confirmed that the first season of the series will premiere in January of 2024. Check out the video yourself in the player below!

A brief description for the 3 Body Problem from Netflix reads: "3 Body Problem is a new dramatic series inspired by the renowned and epic book trilogy, which tells the story of what happens when humanity discovers we are not alone in the universe." Confirmed 3 Body Problem cast members include a few familiar faces from Game of Thrones, reuniuting with Benioff and Weiss, including John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, and Jonathan Pryce. Others that will also star include: Jess Hong (Inked), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jovan Adepo (The Leftovers), Alex Sharp (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Saamer Usmani (Succession), Rosalind Chao (Mulan), Marlo Kelly (Joe vs. Carole), Sea Shimooka (CW's Arrow), Ben Schnetzer (Warcraft), and newcomer Zine Tseng.

Netflix's synopsis of 3 Body Problem reads: "A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences," original author Liu Cixin said at the time Netflix announced the series back in 2020. "I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix."

The series will premiere eight episodes at the start of next year, marking the first major title confirmed for 2024 on Netflix.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are showrunners and executive producers. The pair co-created the series with. Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood) who serves as Executive Producer and Writer. Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones, The X-Files) is Executive Producer. Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi), Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue are Executive Producers for T-Street. Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe, are Executive Producers. Plan B Entertainment--Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner's company (Okja, Moonlight) are Executive Producers. Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke are Executive Producers for Primitive Streak.