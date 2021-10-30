Three-Body Problem: New Netflix Series Adds Game of Thrones, Marvel Stars to Cast

Netflix’s television adaptation of the hit Chinese novel The Three-Body Problem, a new series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, has added about a dozen cast members including several former collaborators from Westeros. Variety brings word of the cast for the adaptation which includes Thrones alums John Bradley (Sam Tarly) and Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), plus Marvel’s Doctor Strange star Benedict Wong. Other cast members include Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Tsai Chin (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jess Hong (Inked), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Alex Sharp (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Sea Shimooka (Arrow), Zine Tseng, and Saamer Usmani (Succession).

Who any of the talent will play in the adaptation remains to be seen but their casting comes almost a full year after the series order on the show was announced by the streamer. Benioff and Weiss will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers on the series, marking their first show they’ve done so on since Thrones concluded two years ago. Hong Kong filmmaker Derek Tsang was previously announced as being among the directors that would bring the series to life, they’ll also serve as executive producer on the adaptation.x

The Three-Body Problem series, also known as the Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy, takes place in a future where Earth is awaiting an invasion by aliens from the neighboring star system. That system consists of three stars orbiting each other in a three-body system. A single habitable planet exists there, frequently suffering extreme temperature and climate changes, causing a cycle of societal rises and falls.

“I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences,” original author Liu Cixin said at the time Netflix announced the series. “I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix.”

Weiss and Benioff added, “Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe. We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.”

