Netflix's All the Light We Cannot See Gets New Trailer

Netflix has debuted a new look at All the Light We Cannot See, the upcoming miniseries directed by Deadpool 3 and Stranger Things director Shawn Levy. A new trailer for the live-action series was released by Netflix on Tuesday, showcasing what audiences can expect from its star-studded episodes. All the Light We Cannot See, which is based on Anthony Doerr's 2014 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, November 2nd. The series is showrun by Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight.

"Coming up as a film student as a younger director, I wanted to make all kinds of stuff. So, for me, my idols are people like Peter Weir, people like [Steven] Spielberg, people who are not limited to genre and who get the privilege of working in a bunch of them," Levy told Collider in an interview earlier this year. "I read this book when it first came out, I wanted it so badly, the rights were gone, they were developing it as a movie, and I felt like, "Oh, I feel like I know how to do this." I will say maybe I was apprehensive on one level, but I just had this gut feeling that I knew these characters and I connected with these themes. The truth is that being able to tell a story where you don't have to service the joke, you don't have to service the action set piece, you're just servicing character and writing, and you're bringing that world to life, that was liberating and really, really gratifying to me."

What Is All the Light We Cannot See About?

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All The Light We Cannot See is a groundbreaking limited series that follows the story of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, who flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis. Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to possess the stone for his own selfish means, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance. Yet here in this once-idyllic seaside city, Marie-Laure's path also collides inexorably with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner, a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler's regime to track down illegal broadcasts, who instead shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure as well as her faith in humanity and the possibility of hope.

All The Light We Cannot See stars Aria Mia Loberti, Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Andrea Deck, and Nell Sutton.

As mentioned above, All the Light We Cannot See will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, November 2nd.