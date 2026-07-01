Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender is in Serious Trouble Following Season 2 Release

Avatar: The Last Airbender’s live-action adaptation recently released its second season on Netflix, taking Aang and his bending friends into the Earth Kingdom to dodge the advances of the Fire Nation. In the original Nickelodeon animated series, fans of the bending world universally believe that the second season was where the original NickToon hit its stride. Unfortunately, the live-action adaptation has hit a bit of a roadblock regarding its streaming service debut. With Netflix making a name for itself in recent years with live-action adaptations, Aang’s return might have a bit of an uphill battle, according to a new ratings report.

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According to a new ratings report, Avatar: The Last Airbender’s second season has “cratered” with a drop of 58% viewership versus the first season’s arrival. As it stands, the opening week for season two garnered 8.7 million views versus the 21.2 million views that season one gained. For its first week, Avatar: The Last Airbender took the number two spot for its second season, behind the new mini-series, I Will Find You. While season two failed to hit the same heights as its predecessor, the recent release did see Avatar’s first season return to Netflix’s “Top 10,” hitting the number three spot for the time period of June 22nd to June 28th. Despite the stumbling block, the bending universe will finish off its live-action adaptation with a third season regardless.

The Future of The Bending Universe

Netflix

As mentioned above, Avatar: The Last Airbender will adapt the full story of Aang and his friends’ fight against the Fire Nation, bringing to life the entirety of the events of the original Nickelodeon series. As of the writing of this article, the upcoming third season appears to be the last time that we will see this universe in the live-action realm. While The Legend of Korra, aka the sequel series that introduced the new Avatar who followed Aang’s legacy, could work well as a live-action series, nothing has been confirmed on this front. In a recent interview, the live-action Aang, Gordon Cormier, did state that he would love to return, though the ratings backlash might make that less of a possibility.

Luckily, the bending universe as a whole has a bright future in the medium that started it all, animation. Later this year, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will arrive on Paramount+, giving fans a feature-length film that will explore a long lost tale from Aang and his friends as adults, taking place between the original series and Korra’s reign. Following this film, Nickelodeon is planning to return to this universe via Avatar: Seven Havens, which will introduce viewers to the Avatar who follows Korra. While this new television series doesn’t have a release date, all signs are pointing to a 2027 release.

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Via What’s on Netflix