Bridgerton Season 2 Full Official Trailer Released By Netflix

Netflix just released a new trailer for Bridgerton Season 2. A lot of people have been chomping at the bit for more of the sultry romance on the streaming platform. They’re about to get more than they ever bargained for this season. Viscount Anthony Bridgerton has decided to marry. But, there’s one big problem, his real match is not his bride to be, but her headstrong big sister. Duty, desire, and scandal are on a collision course this month. Season 2 gets rolling on Netflix March 25. One of the big winners of the pandemic era of streaming was Bridgerton. Shonda Rhimes did it again with the kind of bubbling intrigue that made her a household name with Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal. Now, over with Netflix, her Shondaland imprint introduced numerous households to the charms of Rege-Jean Page. While the heartthrob won’t be a part of Season 2. His star-making turn in the first batch of episodes has catapulted he and the show to even greater heights.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, Rhimes said that she underestimated the affect of releasing all the episodes at once. With that quick premiere, the entire world fell in love with her leading man. Then, of course, when he disappears from the story there is a bit of disappointment. However, that’s just how it has to go according to the books.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/qYNCws-a6CQ

“I don’t think I fully expected or understood what releasing all eight episodes around the globe at once was going to do,” Rhimes explained. “And yeah, I was like, ‘I’ve killed many a man that people adore.’ I’m so surprised that everybody is [losing it over a character we’ve watched] for eight episodes leaving. But obviously, Regé is an amazing actor and he did an amazing thing and people responded. I also was surprised because the nature of this series is simply, this year it’s this couple, this year it’s [that] couple.”

“Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s VP, Global TV, in the renewal announcement.

Are you excited about Bridgerton Season 2? Let us know down in the comments!