Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer Released By Netflix

On Monday, Netflix released the new trailer for Bridgerton Season 2. Previously, Netflix celebrated Bridgerton‘s first anniversary by announcing its March premiere date. Chris Van Dusen’s adaptation of Julia Quinn’s Regency romance novel series debuted on Christmas Day 2020 and became Netflix’s most-watched series ever. Netflix then ordered three more seasons of Bridgerton and a spinoff series. Bridgerton added four new members to the cast between seasons, but breakout star Regé-Jean Page won’t be back as the series shifts focus to other characters and relationships. Fans were taken back by this news, which came as a surprise to executive producer Shonda Rhimes.

“I don’t think I fully expected or understood what releasing all eight episodes around the globe at once was going to do,” Rhimes told Vanity Fair. “And yeah, I was like, ‘I’ve killed many a man that people adore.’ I’m so surprised that everybody is [losing it over a character we’ve watched] for eight episodes leaving. But obviously, Regé is an amazing actor and he did an amazing thing and people responded. I also was surprised because the nature of this series is simply, this year it’s this couple, this year it’s [that] couple.”

Bridgerton adapts Julia Quinn’s series of novels following interconnected characters living in a fictionalized version of Regency-era England’s high society. Each of the series’ books focuses on a different set of characters, and the Netflix adaptation follows a similar format. Its second season follows Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey. Pheobe Deynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton, one of the leads of season one, will still have a significant role in season two.

“Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s VP, Global TV, in the renewal announcement.

Netflix describes Bridgerton as “a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.” Bridgerton‘s Season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 25th. Bridgerton‘s first season is streaming on Netflix now.